Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lutheran24's avatar
Lutheran24
Nov 27, 2024

Its a cute idea. May it bring people to the truth

Reply
Share
Patrick Abbott's avatar
Patrick Abbott
Nov 27, 2024

I admit I thought it was dumb, at first. I even told others why it was "dumb." But then reports came in from Japan about how well it was being received. Now, I realized I was wrong. There are some many different groups in the world, and they all deserve something that can grab their attention and lead them to the truth.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture