Whenever there’s a big controversy, whether simply clickbait or not, one can always count on pop culture entertainment “news” websites to capitalize by posting articles about the situation immediately. With the Neil Gaiman situation, however, one can see the blatant hypocrisy of who gets attacked and who gets protected by these media institutions by the glaring silence across these news websites.

Neil Gaiman was accused of sexual assault by two different women. A site called Tortoise spent months gathering evidence, speaking to people involved and people close to them, and eventually came out with a nearly four-hour podcast detailing allegations against a now 62-year-old Neil Gaiman who allegedly pushed two young women into sexual situations, one including a nanny who worked for him who was 40 years younger than him.

The strange part about the allegations is Neil Gaiman doesn’t deny that there was any sexual contact with the women. He alleges it was consensual. One of the incidents with the young nanny, according to what Tortoise attributes to his words, has him inviting her to his bathtub within mere hours of their meeting in which he claims they “cuddled” and “made out.”

Perhaps these allegations are too embarrassing to Gaiman, who’s been held up as one of the most popular writers in the woke era of entertainment. Gaiman’s brand of dark edginess in his work includes a lot of strange, dark sexual scenarios which reveal his psyche, including a giant vagina swallowing a person in American Gods, as well as blasphemy against Christ in an obscene manner in his novel Neverwhere.

The media usually takes a stance of “believe all women” in situations like this, but Neil Gaiman seems immune to any criticism because of his status within the industry, which is a marked difference from any other strange situation in comics or speculative fiction.

Recent cancelations based on allegations in these circles have included Warren Ellis, who was accused of sending dirty DMs to an online prostitute, which she later decided she didn’t like. Cameron Stewart was accused of flirting with girls from his convention tables. Ed Piskor was revealed to be sending dirty DMs to underage girls online. In all three of these instances, the incidents were mass-reported by media outlets like Bleeding Cool, Comic Book Resources, and others, which led to their immediate firings without any trial.

However, one only has to do a cursory search across these sites, the File 770 gossip blog, Reactor, IGN, Comics Beat, or any nerd culture site, and one will see no mention that anything is occurring regarding Neil Gaiman. This is despite his admitting to “digital penetration” with a girl his granddaughter’s age, which the woman claims was against her will.

Speaking with our contacts in the comic industry, Fandom Pulse was told by an insider that there is a concerted media effort to squash this story. There are allegedly marching orders not to report on this, which makes the situation even more bizarre. Online comic forums and Facebook groups controlled by mainstream media forces shut down discussions to keep this story from getting out. If these orders are confirmed, the entertainment media corruption is on full display beyond anything we’ve ever seen.

Neil Gaiman has a level of clout almost no one else has in the industry. He has a position of privilege because there’s too much money and clout riding on him for these media outlets to allow the truth to get out. His influence is far beyond that of Warren Ellis or Ed Piskor, and the difference in how these media outlets treat him is staggering.

Neil Gaiman once even posted about situations like this in a rabid defense of women making accusations, saying, “On a day like today it’s worth saying, I believe survivors. Men must not close our eyes and minds to what happens to women in this world. We must fight, alongside them, for them to be believed, at the ballot box & with art & by listening, and change this world for the better.”

The media apparently won’t even listen to Neil himself regarding situations like this, where, at the very least, we have a creepy old man using his star status to manipulate young women, one of them even under his employ, to watch his children. But this shows beyond a reasonable doubt the media, even in entertainment is entirely compromised based on politics. The Mike Glyers (File 770), Rich Johnstons (Bleeding Cool), and Heidi MacDonalds (Comics Beat) of the world are complete hypocrites and liars.

What do you think of the media silence on Neil Gaiman? Leave a comment and let us know.