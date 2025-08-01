Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Aug 1

Notice there are no longer any redemption storylines in H-wood?

They can't identify.

Reply
Share
Kaveh the Smith's avatar
Kaveh the Smith
Aug 1

It lacks faith, but it also lacks a robust free market. With the deregulation of the industry from the 1970s on, media has become a cartel of only a handful of companies owning every major studio.

These firms are risk averse and mainly motivated to deliver shareholder value. That translates into banal, boring films, books, and everything else creative. So in addition to rediscovering core values, we need a bust-up of all the entertainment trusts, to restore better artistic competition and fairness

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture