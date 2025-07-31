Fandom Pulse

StorytellingRon
Jul 31

What's missing from pretty much all Christian writing, films, tv, that I see, and I can't find... is what Christians are supposed to be doing, all the time.

Evangelism & Church planting.

Without that... what the hell? Why do we give up on evangelism so easily? Why do we give in to all things pagan and secular? To go along to get along? In our Christian stories!?

Then we complain when paganism takes everything over and expects us to take a knee to their perversities?

Why are our stories about how "I need Jesus!!!" but never about: Jesus is the Only Way!

Why aren't we planting Churches anymore?

And not rebuking sin?

And now, everywhere, are rainbow flags... or flags with scimitars... or sickle & hammers....

But no flags for Christ....

NIGELTEAPOT
Aug 2

I don't know who Wolfe is, but you couldn't pay me to like O’Connor or Dostoevsky.

All it reeks of is when prots say "but this sex scene has 'biblical themes,' I HAVE to watch it."

NEXT!

