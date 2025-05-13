Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
May 14, 2025

It could be a generational thing. A lot of people grew up with anime and realise that the medium of animation is not just for kids. This is also seen in the latest propaganda movies from Disney and Pixar where the parents see that what's on the screen is trying to indoctrinate their kids. Disney's downfall could give the spotlight to new creators and destroy the stupid notion that a piece of art is for young people only, because it happens to be drawn.

Proto
May 14, 2025

Well, even in Japan it took decades for the medium to be really taken seriously. You had to have Miyazaki, Tezuka, Tomino and Go Nagai. A lot of them point to the original Mobile Suit Gundam where the dam broke for the medium. Giving to a rise of very serious animated shows, OVAs and films in the 80s.

But I think the biggest difference is that the Japanese have a strong cultural pride with hard work, dedication and art. This also spills into games and comics as well as they take great care of their work even if it’s just for kids.

