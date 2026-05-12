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Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
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I've been "done" with leftist games for about 9 years now. If I see blue and pinks, girl-bosses, and the like, I won't give the game a chance - and I'm always proven right.

"But-but-but, you're missing out!" No, I'm not. Missing out on an unfun, boring gender-journey lecture is time well spent and money well saved.

GTA6? Forget it. No FOMO. Don't care. Can't be coerced, no matter how loudly the game review sites push the crap.

But another aspect of modern games was ignored here: the corporatization of the development process. Public corporations that hold these studios don't want risk - they want return. So the studios are forced to regurgitate previous cash flows and avoid risk that delivers a fresh gaming experience. At that point, the only thing making the game stand out is the idiotic social lectures.

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