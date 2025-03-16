Busy weekend! Despite having to cart kids around for sports tournaments all weekend I was able to get a few very interesting stories out. Is there anything faker than the mainstream publishing’s “diversity” awards? You can’t make up how it’s always white leftist virtue signaling whenever these come up.

We need your help to stay sustainable! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you the full-time news! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!