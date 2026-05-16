Avalon Fan Films announced this week that The Lost Starship, their collaboration with Neutral Zone Studios, crossed 300,000 views on YouTube. The film was written by Brian W. Peterson and directed by Vic Mignogna, the showrunner behind the celebrated Star Trek Continues fan series. Joshua Irwin, the Avalon Universe’s showrunner, served as director of photography.

Starfleet Academy on Paramount+ spent tens of millions of dollars and finished its first season with audience scores low enough to spark a review-bombing controversy. The Avalon Universe does it with crowdfunding campaigns that raised between $5 and $10K as of this writing. The flagship film Ghost Ship sits at 485,000 views. These are not small numbers for productions operating outside the studio system on no meaningful budget.

The Avalon Universe was built by Joshua Irwin and Victoria Fox, two die-hard Trekkers who work professionally in the film industry in Arkansas. That professional background shows in the work. Ghost Ship launched on Halloween 2018 as a complete surprise to the fan film community, a two-part Star Trek meets The Walking Dead hybrid that went viral within weeks. Commander Derek Mason and a small away team are ordered to salvage the drifting USS Excalibur, whose entire crew was killed by the M-5 computer in the classic TOS episode “The Ultimate Computer.” What they find on board is not what they expected.

That founding premise set up everything that followed. The core story arc follows the USS Excalibur after its first crew was killed, with successive films tracking Captain Derek Mason, Commander Jamie Archer, and Commander Mikaela Allenby across multiple story arcs. The series has now run to fifteen films in the core playlist, with the finale chapter The Once and Future Captain completing the Mason arc. Alongside the core story, Avalon has produced anthology films and crossover events that have pulled in collaborators from across the fan film community.

What distinguishes the Avalon Universe from lesser fan productions is the balance between personal drama and forward plot momentum. These are not cosplay exercises where actors stand on TOS set recreations and recite technobabble. The characters develop across films. Relationships have weight. The decisions characters make in one episode carry consequences in the next. One IMDB reviewer put it plainly: “the ethics and tone of the films seem to be in complete accordance with the ideals of Gene Roddenberry, depicting the vision of a mostly harmonious future society.” That reviewer added they turned to Avalon after stopping Discovery mid-season. They are not alone in that progression.

The Lost Starship carries an 8.7 on IMDB, where one reviewer called it “real drama with people you believe in and care for” and described the ending as devastating. The film follows the captain of the USS Cherokee after a peace conference with the Romulans, when the crew realizes something is deeply wrong. Vic Mignogna’s direction brings the same craft he applied to Star Trek Continues, the fan series that many Trek historians consider the closest any production outside of Paramount has come to capturing what the original show felt like.

The sets used across these productions are the original TOS recreations built for Starship Farragut and later Star Trek Continues, now housed at Neutral Zone Studios in Kingsland, Georgia under the stewardship of Ray Tesi, who pays thousands of dollars monthly out of pocket to preserve them for the fan film community. Irwin, Fox, Mignogna, and the rotating ensemble they have assembled around these productions are doing the work Paramount stopped doing: making Star Trek that feels like Star Trek.

Three hundred thousand views for a peace conference drama shot on a fan-maintained set with a crowdfunded budget means Star Trek fans are hungry for quality entertainment. The audience for Trek storytelling exists. Paramount simply decided it was not worth serving.

They currently are building a new film set in the 90s Trek era that’s funding on GoFundMe.

What Avalon films have you watched, and which ones would you recommend to new viewers? Let us know in the comments.

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