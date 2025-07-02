A number of celebrities and influencers attempted to gaslight the public by describing the riots in LA as “mostly peaceful protests” and a “manufactured crisis,” but William Shatner was not one of them. In fact, Shatner is asked his followers to donate to the Los Angeles Police Museum, which was vandalized during the riots and now “requires urgent repairs.”

If you recall, one such celebrity who claimed the riots were a “manufactured crisis” was Felicia Day. She wrote on X, “I’m here to say that it’s a gorgeous day in LA I drove all around town and everything is normal. The mostly peaceful protests are happening in one tiny area of downtown easily manageable by local officials. Don’t believe the media hype. This is a manufactured crisis. #LAStrong”

Mark Ruffalo criticized the police action in removing criminals from the streets of Los Angeles writing in a post on Instagram, “The beige brigades now roaming the streets like packs of coyotes are no different than the cross burners from before. They are just as racist and got it just as wrong. They hide their faces for shame or fear or justice and stamp their boots on your right to a fair trail. It will come back on you as well one day. Your pointing your guns in the wrong direction.”

Now, about a month after the riots, William Shatner shared a message from the Los Angeles Police Museum asking for donations to help repair it after it was damaged by the violent rioters.

The Museum’s Executive Director Erica A. Arias wrote, “As many of you know, the Lose Angeles Police Museum was vandalized during the recent unrest. While none of our artifacts were harmed, the building itself was damage and now requires urgent repairs and added security. This has created an unexpected strain on our already limited budget.”

“We also had to cancel our beloved Cigar Night, one of our most meaningful and well-supported fundraisers,” she continued. “The museum receives no city funding. We operate entirely on donations from supports like you-officers, retirees, and families who believe in preserving the history and legacy of the LAPD.”

Shatner shared this message and added, “Los Angelenos! It has come to my attention that the LAPD's History museum was vandalized in the civil unrest surrounding the recent Federal immigration enforcement operations. The museum is seeking donations for repairs and related expenses.”

He then encouraged followers to donate, “Donate here: https://t.co/gW75Pzxmsr”

What do you make of Shatner’s comments?

