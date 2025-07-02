Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Jul 2, 2025

Shatner: clean sanity.

Decades ago, when the Takei-Shatner war erupted, I had a feeling Takei was manufacturing and positioning the feud as a political/moral juxtaposition.

Year after year, my feeling is proven right.

Trust your instincts after looking at the facts: the Inversion Matrix will be contradicting your gut.

Joseph L. Wiess
Jul 3, 2025

Shatner has always been the most normal of the hollywood crowd.

As for Ruffalo. If he loves illegal immigrants so much, why doesn't he offer to house them in his mansion?

