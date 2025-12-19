Fandom Pulse

JoAn-0697
Dec 19

I am not anti-AI; I like that this tool can make work easier and break down certain barriers in communication. It is also ironic that artists who advocate so much for the democratisation of things despise democracy when it comes to creating or drawing. Obviously, this is because it is not art that is the issue, but their money. In Hollywood, there are people who could easily be replaced by AI because they have basically stopped writing anything other than rubbish or a mechanical checklist of studio rules, and AI can do that faster and better. Furthermore, it is well known that many writers really want to use AI, but without losing their jobs. That is where, for me, the problem lies: in these matters, they claim to be anti-AI and defenders of artists, but when it comes down to it, they are using it. The lie and the hypocrisy are the offence. However, outside of the above margin, what is dangerous about AI is not using it, but idolising it, pretending that it is greater and more useful than it really is. That aspect is dangerous and goes beyond the Luddite preaching, which is what makes the most noise.

CleatusDefeatus
Dec 20

I think “curated” is 20’s version of the top corporate buzzword that “robust” used to occupy a decade or so ago. Nice usage.

