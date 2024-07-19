Good evening, true believers! Have you missed the sense of wonder, the thrilling action/adventure, the spine-tingling danger that science fiction used to deliver to you but stopped? We have an answer in The Hidden Emperor, the new Ayla Rin: Agent of the Terran Imperium adventure on Kickstarter.

Ayla Rin is a genetically modified superspy who works directly for Emperor Grigor of the Terran Imperium to root out threats to humanity. In recent years, the Imperium has gotten too vast and too prosperous to control, and despite Grigor’s best efforts, it’s been in decline. Rebellions have formed. Insurrections have mounted, and Ayla Rin and others like her are the only ones able to keep the greatest civilization humanity has ever seen intact.

In The Hidden Emperor, Ayla Rin discovers Emperor Grigor has been replaced by a clone, which explains several bad policy decisions that have hastened the Imperium’s decline. She must find a way to retrieve the real emperor from the clutches of the evil Scorpio Alliance and keep a superweapon that could devastate whole planets from getting into their hands.

This marks the second graphic novel in the Terran Imperium Chronicles, following up on our 2022 hit OVERMIND, which wowed readers with a great story about AI mind control, including beautiful art by Miz Krimzon, which evoked the finest sci-fi stories of the 1950s and the Heavy Metal vibe of the 1980s. Our mash-up of classic styles is what makes for great comics, and I urge you to check out the Kickstarter today.

You haven’t seen science fiction out of comics like this in decades. We have raised the bar so high we don’t know how we’re going to top this one.

Supporting this book supports Fandom Pulse and our efforts here to change culture! Back The Hidden Emperor on Kickstarter and start your sci-fi adventure of a lifetime.

Leave a comment and restack this post so more people see it!