Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
K.M. Carroll's avatar
K.M. Carroll
Mar 10, 2025

Since it's more or less impossible to sign up for Arkhaven and it's backend is so hard to use that they give you a users manual, I don't see it exploding anytime soon. Tapas and the other manga places will likely take up the slack from webtoons. Substack could swoop in and start hosting comics, but seeing as the site is held together with bubblegum and wishful thinking, I doubt that will happen.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Hannah Rose Williams's avatar
Hannah Rose Williams
Mar 10, 2025

Webtoon thinks comics are made instantly if an artist just concentrates for a moment, and punishes you for the absolute triumph of publishing daily.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture