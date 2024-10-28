Alan Moore has always been one of the most insane leftists in comics, though the type that goes off to be some weird hippie hermit rather than harassing normal people online like the current crop at Marvel and DC Comics. Now, he’s given an interview attacking GamerGate, ComicsGate, and Donald Trump as examples of toxic fandom.

Though hailed as one of the greatest writers of the 1980s for revolutionizing comics, even Alan Moore seemed to realize that what he did by creating dark and edgy copycats of characters from before influenced comics in the negative, beginning the spiral of degeneracy which we see from the current year comic industry.

Watchmen was hailed as a real literary work in comics. It is overhyped with undeserved praise because it is simply a thinly-veiled anti-Republican agenda with 1980s leftist and communist politics spouted, which don’t stand the test of time. On top of it, he presents superheroes as miserable, deconstructions of DC Charlton heroes, which readers at the time viewed as more “real” because they were corrupt rather than exemplifying the good in humanity.

Almost everything in the book was an inverted morality knock-off of Steve Ditko’s great work at Charlton, and DC Comics rightly didn’t give Alan Moore the rights to those characters to bastardize them at the time, leading him to create these copypasta iterations, which people came to love.

Over the years, Alan Moore has become more of a recluse after seeming to repent for his errors in dark and edgy comics with a line featuring real heroism exemplified in Tom Strong, his knock-off version of Shazam.

He wrote an article for The Guardian, echoing his previous sentiments about how the adult interest in superhero movies indicates a stunted society, of which he had valid points a decade ago. Now, however, he’s attacking the anti-woke movements that are pushing back against that stunting to try to get back in fandom’s good graces.

He opened his column, “Since at that time Brexit, Donald Trump and fascist populism hadn’t happened yet, my evidently crazy diatribe was largely met with outrage from the fan community, some of whom angrily demanded I be extradited to the US and made to stand trial for my crimes against superhumanity – which I felt didn’t necessarily disprove my allegations.”

Self-governance is equated with fascism here, even though Alan Moore’s leftist tribe is far more in line with the policies of national socialism than Donald Trump. Though he had great points about fandom and how it created unthinking sycophants, he turns his pen to attack the counterculture against fandom now in 2024.

“I believe that fandom is a wonderful and vital organ of contemporary culture, without which that culture ultimately stagnates, atrophies and dies. At the same time, I’m sure that fandom is sometimes a grotesque blight that poisons the society surrounding it with its mean-spirited obsessions and ridiculous, unearned sense of entitlement. Perhaps this statement still requires some breaking down.”

After several paragraphs in which he launches into his own childhood and own sense of fandom as many of these types do, making the situation about themselves in an article, he then makes his sacrifice to the woke gods to try to stay in their good graces.

“Our entertainments may be cancelled prematurely through an adverse fan reaction, and we may endure largely misogynist crusades such as Gamergate or Comicsgate from those who think “gate” means “conspiracy”, and that Nixon’s disgrace was predicated on a plot involving water, but this is hardly the full extent to which fan attitudes have toxified the world surrounding us, most obviously in our politics,” he says.

This is where he completely misleads readers. “Gate” has traditionally denoted some kind of scandal within a situation, used by journalists to alert readers there is indeed a problem and conspiracy occurring. This happened and was proven in video games when gaming journalists conspired to give great reviews to Zoe Quinn’s atrocious game because she was providing sexual favors for them, later referred to as GamerGate. It also occurred in comics when a reviewer Richard C. Meyer, who went by Diversity & Comics, was attacked because of his negative reviews of bad mainstream comics by comic book professionals conspiring to try to get him banned from New York Comic-Con because they didn’t like his commentary. Journalists dubbed this “Comicsgate” which caught fire with comic readers who had been turned off by Marvel and DC’s relentless identity politics.

Alan Moore clearly struggles to be relevant in 2024, so he delves into these situations with only a cursory look, a skin-deep analysis, and then continues by attacking Donald Trump.

“Those who vote for Donald Trump or Boris Johnson seem less moved by policy or prior accomplishment than by how much they’ve enjoyed the performances on The Apprentice or Have I Got News for You,” he concludes.

Not only does he attack the real customers of GamerGate and ComicsGate, who have proven they are the ones with true interest in the comic and video game mediums, but he paints voters as stupid, lecturing as to why they’re voting as if there isn’t a policy issue at stake.

Meanwhile, the radical left continues to lecture fans that men are women, an objectively false statement, or that people should be hired and celebrated based on the color of their skin, which is racism in any definition. Perhaps Alan Moore should get out of his hobbit hole, look at the world around him, and see how it’s turned into a nightmare before making uninformed commentary.

