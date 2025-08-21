Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Aug 22

There should have never been a DC office of LGBTQA. Neither the federal government nor the City of DC should have ever had a department that caters to sexual deviancy. Once they started that office, it was only a matter of time until it used federal funds to spread the mental illness.

Reply
Share
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
Aug 22

The smallest violin I can find is still 1 micron long! Does anyone know who makes a smaller one? I need it here!

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture