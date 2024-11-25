Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Nealon's avatar
Jim Nealon
Nov 25, 2024

Sounds like a fine protest opportunity with signs reading "Abandon all hope ..."

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture