Awesome Con, Washington D.C.’s comic con, is now pushing for disordered LGBTQ Pride content against the wishes of its fans. Because of the pushback, it has cut off comments on its Facebook page.

Comic book conventions used to be a bright spot in American fandom where people could take their families and enjoy a weekend filled with fun based on their favorite properties from Marvel and DC Comics, as well as a myriad of sci-fi and fantasy-related movies and television shows, but in recent decades the convention scene has been taken over by woke activists pushing diversity, equity and inclusion agendas like much of the rest of culture.

Emerald City Comic Con came under scrutiny in 2018 for their segregation-related events, running industry mixers for “Women & Genderqueer,” “LGBTQIA,” and “Industry People Of Color.” However, there were none held for white male attendees, showing clear discrimination that did not provide equal space at all.

When asked about the situation, the event even admitted that ”We do not have a specific industry mixer for your category this year.”

They’re not the only convention to act in this brazenly woke manner, as the World Science Fiction convention and GenCon are also known for their over-the-top identity politics programming.

Now, Washington D.C.’s Comic-Con, Awesome Con, is pushing for more LGBTQ programming, which they’re calling “Pride Programming,” and families are not happy about it. They posted to Facebook:



“Stand tall. Speak your truth. Share your knowledge and spread your joy. Awesome Con is looking for pride-related programming that checks one or more of these boxes: Thought-provoking, Educational, Laugh out loud funny, Entertaining, Geeky, Apply today >> awesome-con.com/applications/programming Geeks OUT / Capital Pride”

The action was met with concern from families who might want to bring children to the convention, as “pride programming” implies there would be the grooming of children if children are allowed to attend the event. Comments have been deleted, and Awesome Con turned off the ability to comment on the post.

They replied to their own post to virtue signal further, “Awesome Con has a Pride Alley. We've had a Pride Alley since 2017. We'll have a Pride Alley for years to come. We support the LGBTQ+ community. We support diversity and inclusivity and we always have since our inception in 2013. This is not new for us.”

“Hatred has no place on our social media. It has no place at the actual event either. Awesome Con is a safe space for human beings to be themselves without fear of judgment or harassment.”

“If you're reading this and it makes you feel negatively about Awesome Con, this is probably not the event for you.”

“For all others, if you see hateful comments that the Awesome Con admin has not spotted yet, please feel free to DM us so we can handle it. Our official policy is below:”

“’Awesome Con respects everyone's right to disagree and have varying opinions, however, we will not tolerate statements of hate or prejudice in any form. Posts or comments containing profanity, hate speech, or mean-spirited sentiments are not welcome on our social media platforms.’”

“Failure to comply with these rules may result in your comment being hidden or deleted, and in some cases, a total ban from our accounts,” they concluded.

Much as their comment says, “Pride Alley” is a feature shown on Awesome Con’s website which says:

“Awesome Con has Pride! Awesome Con is proud to partner with Geeks OUT and Metro Weekly to present Pride Alley! A spotlight on queer creators and fans, Pride Alley will unite the LGBTQ+ activities happening around Awesome Con.”

“Pride Alley features a dedicated section of Artist Alley and three days of panels and special events. Awesome Con is proud of all of our fans, guests, exhibitors, and artists – and we’re excited to continue the conversation as we celebrate and educate about the DC LGBTQ+ community. We’ve built a loving, safe space in the comic con world, and we’re proud to feature DC local and national members of the LGBT+ community in an awesome and geeky way.”

Several LGBTQ lobbying organizations are listed as sponsored partners on the site including “Geeks Out,” “Capital Pride Alliance,” "The DC LGBTQ+ Community Center,” “Smyal,” “Mayor’s Office Of LGBTQ Affairs” and “Imperial Court DC.”

The convention is also prominently featured on the “GayTravel4U” website which promotes Awesome Con and appears to have influenced the programming to not be about comics or geek culture, but to be about these lifestyles in general.

Awesome Con has warned Christians and families that this is not the event for them, and should be steered clear of as to not promote disordered behavior and sinful lifestyles.

What do you think of another Comic-Con becoming riddled with identity politics? Become a paid member to support our journalism and leave a comment.

The Terran Imperiums must save a world from demonic space creatures! Back THE EMERALD ARRAY book on Fund My Comic for real heroism and a great read!

NEXT: Gay Superman Writer Tom Taylor Admits He Uses BlueSky To Hide From Comic Book Fan Criticism