A new report details that Warner Bros. is throwing more money at J.J. Abrams despite his previous deal with the company producing next to nothing of value.

Back in 2019, it was reported that Abrams alongside his wife and Bad Robot co-CEO Katie McGrath inked a five-year deal with Warner Bros. estimated to be worth $500 million.

Lesley Goldberg at The Hollywood Reporter wrote at the time, “Following a monthslong courting process that included multiple suitors, WarnerMedia is in final negotiations for a new partnership with Bad Robot, sources say.”

Goldberg added, “Sources have estimated that any new pact for Bad Robot could be valued in the $500 million vicinity when all is said and done.”

About three months later, Goldberg provided an update and noted that the deal was “worth more in the line of $250 million” and that it not only included movies and TV, but video games and digital content too.

READ: Sony Ending Spider-Man Universe That Never Featured Spider-Man After 'Kraven The Hunter'

A little over five years later, and Abrams produced next to nothing of value for Warner Bros.

Variety’s Tatiana Siegel detailed that a planned Madame X, Constantine, and Shining spin-off were scrapped. His Little Voice show was scrapped after a single season back in 2021. And a long-gestating FBI drama titled Duster is set to eventually debut in 2025.

Warner Bros. also shut down Abrams’ Deminonde series in 2022 due its massive $200 million budget.

Siegel also noted that Abrams’ plans to make a black Superman with radical activist Ta-Nehisi Coates have gone nowhere despite the film still being technically alive.

He did produce Flowervale Street, which stars Anne Hathaway and arrives next March.

Despite producing literally nothing of value, Warner Bros. has offered Abrams and Bad Robot a new deal.

Siegel reports, “With less leverage than it had in 2019, Abrams’ team has quietly closed a more modest production pact with the studio that sources say will cover film and TV.

What do you make of Warner Bros. making a new deal with J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot despite seemingly producing nothing of value after his previous deal?

NEXT: Jim Carrey Explains Why He Returned For 'Sonic: The Hedgehog 3': "I Need The Money, Frankly"