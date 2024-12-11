Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Dec 12, 2024

My first thought was which IP bad robot was going to destroy. Was WB going to have him write a shitty Justice league movie?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture