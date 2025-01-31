Warner Bros. Games announced it is shutting down MultiVersus after it took out a $100 million impairment charge due to the game.

In a blog post on the game’s website, Warner Bros. Games announced, “After careful consideration, our next Season will serve as the final seasonal content update for the game. MultiVersus Season 5 will begin on February 4, 2025, and run through May 30, 2025, adding two new playable characters to the roster – DC’s Aquaman and Looney Tunes’ Lola Bunny.”

Online features will be shut down at the end of Season 5, “All online features will continue to be available until Season 5 concludes on May 30 at 9 a.m. PST. At that point, there will be an option to play MultiVersusoffline via the local gameplay mode, either solo against A.I. opponents or with up to three friends. To do this, you’ll need to install/download the latest version of the game and log in during Season 5, any time between February 4 at 9 a.m. PST and May 30 at 9 a.m. PST.”

With the game being shut down after Season 5, Warner Bros. Games also shared that it has ended paid transactions within the game beginning today.

The developers stated, “As of today, January 31, real money transactions will no longer be available for MultiVersus, which means you can no longer purchase Gleamium, but you can still use remaining Gleamium or character tokens to access in-game content until Season 5 ends on May 30 at 9 a.m. PST.”

The game will also not be available to download after Season 5 concludes in May.

This shut down announcement is not unsurprising. Warner Bros. Discovery, Warner Bros. Games’ parent company, revealed that it had to take a $100 million impairment charge out that was primarily for MultiVersus.

CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said during the company’s Third Quarter 2024 Webcast, “Results were impacted by games for which we took another $100 million plus impairment due to the underperforming releases, primarily MultiVersus this quarter, bringing total write down year-to-date to over $300 million in our games business, a key factor in this year’s studio profit decline.”

The game also did not perform well on Steam after it was relaunched last May. The game only hit a peak concurrent of just 114,515 players, but had already shrunk to less than 6,000 by mid July.

In the last 24 hours it only hit a peak concurrent of just 648 players.

What do you make of Warner Bros. Games shutting down MultiVersus?

