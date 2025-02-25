Warner Bros. Games confirmed it is scrapping their previously announced Wonder Woman game and will be shuttering developer Monolith Productions as well as two other studios in Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games San Diego.

This rumor comes from Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, who shared on Blue Sky, “Warner Bros. Games is shutting down Monolith Productions, Player First Games, and WB San Diego, sources tell Bloomberg News. Warner Bros. is also canceling the Wonder Woman game.”

In a follow-up post, Schreier put the blame for these closings on Warner Bros. Games President David Haddad, who announced he was exiting the company at the end of January.

Schreier wrote, “I see a lot of people responding to this news with complaints about David Zaslav, but it was president David Haddad who ran Warner Bros. Games for the last decade and who was responsible for overseeing all of the studios and their output.”

“By the time David Zaslav took over WB Discovery in April 2022, Monolith had already gone almost five years without shipping a game and lost almost its entire leadership team under Haddad's management,” he added.

Warner Bros. confirmed the report telling Kotaku, “We have had to make some very difficult decisions to structure our development studios and investments around building the best games possible with our key franchises -– Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, DC and Game of Thrones. After careful consideration, we are closing three of our development studios – Monolith Productions, Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games San Diego. This is a strategic change in direction and not a reflection of these teams or the talent that consists within them.”

The company added, “The development of Monolith’s Wonder Woman videogame will not move forward. Our hope was to give players and fans the highest quality experience possible for the iconic character, and unfortunately this is no longer possible within our strategic priorities. This is another tough decision, as we recognize Monolith’s storied history of delivering epic fan experiences through amazing games. We greatly admire the passion of the three teams and thank every employee for their contributions. As difficult as today is, we remain focused on and excited about getting back to producing high-quality games for our passionate fans and developed by our world class studios and getting our Games business back to profitability and growth in 2025 and beyond.”

This is not surprising given Schreier reported earlier this month that the Wonder Woman game, which was announced back in 2021, “was rebooted and switched directors” last year. He also claimed that Warner Bros. had already spent “more than $100 million” on the game.

Back in June 2024, Kinda Funny Games YouTube host Greg Miller also questioned in a recent show that the game might not ever be seen. He said, “Do you ever see it? Do you ever see it? I don’t know. I don’t know.”

He later added, “In the past year — ’cause I’ll leave it ambiguous — I have talked to an insider, who was like, ‘This game’s troubled.’ That’s it, that’s all I’ll say. So I don’t hold out hope that it’s in a place to show something [at Summer Game Fest].”

“Then again, what is troubled actually mean? … I think it’s not where they want it to be. I don’t think it’s ready for prime time and then I go to: What the f*** is WB doing? What do they want to do? What are they trying to do to these games? Again, I could easily see it, you close that studio, you cancel the project.”

Monolith Productions’ last two games were Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor in 2014 and Middle-earth: Shadow of War in 2017. As for Player First Games it developed MultiVersus, which was shut down by Warner Bros. earlier this year.

