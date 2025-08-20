Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, DC, and LEGO announced a brand new game LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

As shared in a press release, the game will find inspiration from the 86-year history of Batman including various films, TV shows, comics, and other video games. DC President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee explained, “This game brings together nearly every facet of his legacy, letting you experience the full range of what makes Batman iconic. Built with incredible care, creativity, and deep respect for the mythos, TT Games has crafted a love letter to the world of Batman.”

The game starts players off with a young Bruce Wayne as he trains with the League of Shadows. He will then launch his crusade to rid Gotham of crime and in the course of doing so will build up his team , which includes Jim Gordon, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Catwoman, and even Talia al Ghul.

He’ll take on a who’s who of Batman villains that includes The Joker, The Penguin, Poison Ivy, Ra’s al Ghul, Bane, and others.

As can be seen in the trailer above, the game drew inspiration from the Arkham trilogy as far as combat. The press release details that it features a “a dynamic new LEGO Batman combat system that encapsulates the Caped Crusader’s distinctive fighting style, every hit packs a punch, with fluid attack chains, counters, and over-the-top takedowns.”

Additionally, while it starts off players training with the League of Shadows, it takes place in Gotham City, which is described as “an open-world LEGO playground ull of crimes to stop, puzzles to solve, rewards to collect, and surprises to discover around every corner, down every alleyway, and on every rooftop.”

Similar to Arkham City and Arkham Knight, “Players can grapple, glide, or drive through the environment, zipping from building to building with Batman’s grapple launcher, soaring over the city with the Batglider, or cruising around in style with a range of Batmobiles and Batcycles.”

Furthermore, the game features a customizable Batcave where players can display their vehicles, trophies, collectibles, and various wearable Batsuits.

NEXT: SmashJT and the Quiet Drift of GamerGate 2.0