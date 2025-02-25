This one is a doozie. We might have our most stories ever in a single 24-hour period here. John Trent and I are committed to bringing you the work. We really need to get another couple of contributors because the culture has SO much going on.

You can help us afford to do so. Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you the full time news! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!