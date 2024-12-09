Warner Bros. Discovery and Rocksteady Studios announced it will finally kill off its beleaguered Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game in January 2025.

In a blog post providing details about the game’s fourth season, Rocksteady announced, “With Deathstroke joining the roster, the Suicide Squad’s crusade against Brainiac is drawing to an end. Season 4 will finish up with Episode 8, which is scheduled to release in January 2025, and that will serve as the last seasonal Episode for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.”

“While Season 4 Episode 8 will mark the final battle against Brainiac, all online features will continue to be available, so you’ll still be able to enjoy co-op with friends, as well as all previous seasonal/episodic content. You’ll also have the option to play the game via the new Offline mode, which allows access to the main story campaign and all post-launch seasonal gameplay content without an internet connection,” the company added.

The game’s cancellation is no surprise. The game only achieved an all-time peak concurrent player count of just 13,459 players when it released at the beginning of February. The game’s players quickly abandoned the game with the game having 24 hours peaks of less than 200 players throughout the month of November.

On top of the game’s player counts being abysmally low, Warner Bros. Discovery also admitted it took out a $200 million impairment charge on the game.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels revealing during the company’s first quarter earnings results webcast, “Starting with Studios, the $400 million+ year-over-year decline during Q1 was primarily due to the very tough comp we faced in games against the success of Hogwarts Legacy last year in the first quarter, in conjunction with the disappointing Suicide Squad release this past quarter, which we impaired, leading to a $200 million impact to EBITDA during the first quarter.”

More recently, Weidenfels revealed that the company’s entire games division had over $300 million in write downs.

He said, “Results were impacted by games for which we took another $100 million plus impairment due to the underperforming releases, primarily MultiVersus this quarter, bringing total write down year-to-date to over $300 million in our games business, a key factor in this year’s studio profit decline.”

The game also suffered from having been worked on by woke DEI consultancy Sweet Baby Inc.

Given Sweet Baby Inc. worked on the game, the game was added to the Sweet Baby Inc. detected Steam curator list, which acts as a boycott list for gamers. It has over 460,675 followers as of writing.

On top of that, as noted by YouTuber Vara Dark, the game was an insult to players given “it just throws half of the character development from the [Arkhamverse] games away. Of course, you’re killing off fan favorite character. And I get it, right, it’s called Kill the Justice League. I’m fine with them killing off character as long as they do it in a way that makes sense to the story and it also is in a respectful way. Spoiler alert: Look at Batman and the way they killed him. It just felt so hateful, but not because of the characters, but because of the writers and their conscious decision to basically give Arkhamverse fans the middle finger and completely disappoint us.”

What do you make of Warner Bros. Discovery and Rocksteady finally shutting down Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

