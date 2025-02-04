Warhorse Studios and its PR team have gone running to woke PC Gamer to paint themselves as a victim and claiming they are “fed up” of being in the culture war after they chose to turn Henry into a Sodomite in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

Warhorse’s PR Manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling whined to PC Gamer, “Several years ago, we were branded differently. Now we are branded that way. It seems like someone is always trying to brand us somehow, and we are just trying to make a cool videogame.”

PC Gamer’s Fraser Brown then quoted Stolz-Zwilling saying he was “fed up” with the culture war. Brown wrote, “He's adamant there is no agenda here, just videogame developers doing their job. Developers who are now pretty ‘fed up’ of being dragged into someone else's war.”

Stolz-Zwilling was not the only Warhorse Studios employee to speak with PC Gamer. Senior Game Designer Ondřej Bittner also told the outlet, “We're definitely not the problem. We think the extreme voices are just never happy.”

Furthermore, Stolz-Willing also told PC Gamer, “In an ideal world, we would like not to be connected to these fights at all.”

The irony is that according to Fraser Brown and his reported discussions with Stolz-Zwilling and the developer team is that they chose to engage in the culture war by making Henry a Sodomite and are now crying that they waded waist deep into it.

After reports and rumors that there were was a gay scene and it was going to get the game banned in Saudi Arabia, Creative Director Daniel Vavra eventually confirmed there was a homosexual scene in the game.

Vavra wrote on Facebook, “So after the leftists cursing me at Nazi's for 10 years, now Nazi's cursing me at Jews because Saudi Arabia might want to ban KCD because of the homosexual scene.”

He reiterated that the scene existed on X, “KCD is an RPG, you are responsible for your decisions. If you want Henry to try a same-sex adventure, feel free. If you don’t want to, you don’t have to. All affairs are (and were in KCD1) purely optional. The characters are perfectly aware, that it was a forbidden sin.”

After the game’s release, IGN confirmed that the scene depicts Henry engaging in sodomy with Hans.

All of this was in direct contradiction to how Warhorse Studios promoted the first game before it was bought by Embracer Group, which has ESG and DEI initiatives that it reports on its sustainability reports.

Eight years ago Warhorse Studios’ Community Manager Christian Piontek made it clear that Henry was not bi and that he would not be engaging in a samesex romance. In fact, he described him as “straight.”

Piontek wrote, “Samesex romance, no you will play as Henry, the son of a Blacksmith from Silver Skalice, and he already does have a background story in which he is not a bi- oder homo-sexual. But there will be homosexual NPC characters in the game.”

In a follow-up, Warhorse was asked, “So those player who are not straight will be forced to romance a woman?”

Warhorse responded, “Nobody will force you to do anything. But you will play as Henry the son of a blacksmith, and yes, he is straight, and white and male and from Bohemia. Someone from France will not be able to play a french guy even if he loves his country. If you are in a wheelchair, you will be able to walk in the game. And Henry will be able to have a dog in the game, even if you are kind of cat-person. You will play as a christian person, even if you are a moslem, hindu, atheist or jedi. What if you are an artist, and drawing is your life, and now you have to play as a character who is not able to hold a brush or pen at all. Or if you are tall or small or big or skinny.”

“There is nothing wrong about people to have different preferences and heritages, but we can not cover them all and we don’t want to, we want to tell the story of Henry the son of a Blacksmith from Silver Skalice, and he will be different from you, not only in his sexuality, but in his heritage, in his looks and in his biography and many more. He maybe will be able to do thing you are not able to do in real life while he lacks in other tasks in which you are great,” Warhorse continued. “This game is not meant to be about you. You are not Henry, you are Yan Silva, and you will be able to play as Henry if you want to. You can play his role. There are much facets that creates a character, a person and individual. Being gay or straight is not the only difference between people. People are people.”

When asked why Henry was heterosexual in the first game, Piontek, who uses the handle Dr. Fusselpulli, wrote, “Budget constrains.”

He would also add, “Sorry, more than 8 years ago, years before the release of KCD1 I did not know which additional options we would have for KCD2, or if there would be a KCD2 at all. On Kickstarter we promised the game would be sold in three Acts. You underestimate how dynamic game development is.”

So, it’s very clear that Warhorse is the one who chose to do this. Players did not choose to make Henry a sodomite. They did not choose to create an option where Henry and Hans have sinful gay sex. Warhorse Studios did. Warhorse Studios chose to engage in the culture war.

Now, they are running to woke PC Gamer to defend themselves from many gamers who once supported them. And how does PC Gamer choose to treat those people? Fraser Brown derides them by calling them “bigots.”

It’s hard to imagine that Warhorse Studios did not know what it was doing when running to PC Gamer to cry victim while they were the ones who willfully engaged in the culture war, and they chose the side that promotes evil, not only in their game, but also in the outlet individuals they run to for press coverage.

What do you make of Warhorse running to PC Gamer to cry victim for what they included in their game?

