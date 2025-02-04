Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
Feb 4, 2025

Warhorse were happy to be part of the culture war during the beginning of GamerGate to promote their game. Now that they have a big publisher behind them they pretend to be neutral while pushing woke propaganda.

Lankester Merrin
Feb 5, 2025

Surprise, surprise - we wouldn't want to have this crap in our lives either, yet here we are... It can all stop as soon as you do.

