Warhorse Studios confirmed today on X what the rumor mill had been circulating for months. The studio behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is developing two new projects simultaneously: an open world Middle-earth RPG and a new Kingdom Come adventure. The announcement was brief by design. “You might have heard the rumours, it’s time to reveal what we are working on,” the studio posted. “We’re excited to tell you more when the time is right.”