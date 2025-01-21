Warhorse Studios Community Manager Christian Piontek confirmed that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II allows players to make Henry “bi” despite a previous statement saying he was “straight.”

In a thread on the Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Steam forum, Sassy shared a screenshot from an 8-year-old YouTube video where the official Warhorse Studios account was asked if Kingdom Come: Deliverance would feature “samesex romance or even any kind of romance?”

Warhorse responded, “Samesex romance, no you will play as Henry, the son of a Blacksmith from Silver Skalice, and he already does have a background story in which he is not a bi- oder homo-sexual. But there will be homosexual NPC characters in the game.”

READ: 'Code Violet' Developers Explain Why Game Will Not Release On PC: "We Do Not Want Anyone Modding Vulgar Versions Of The Main Character"

In a follow-up, Warhorse was asked, “So those player who are not straight will be forced to romance a woman?”

Warhorse responded, “Nobody will force you to do anything. But you will play as Henry the son of a blacksmith, and yes, he is straight, and white and male and from Bohemia. Someone from France will not be able to play a french guy even if he loves his country. If you are in a wheelchair, you will be able to walk in the game. And Henry will be able to have a dog in the game, even if you are kind of cat-person. You will play as a christian person, even if you are a moslem, hindu, atheist or jedi. What if you are an artist, and drawing is your life, and now you have to play as a character who is not able to hold a brush or pen at all. Or if you are tall or small or big or skinny.”

“There is nothing wrong about people to have different preferences and heritages, but we can not cover them all and we don’t want to, we want to tell the story of Henry the son of a Blacksmith from Silver Skalice, and he will be different from you, not only in his sexuality, but in his heritage, in his looks and in his biography and many more. He maybe will be able to do thing you are not able to do in real life while he lacks in other tasks in which you are great,” Warhorse continued. “This game is not meant to be about you. You are not Henry, you are Yan Silva, and you will be able to play as Henry if you want to. You can play his role. There are much facets that creates a character, a person and individual. Being gay or straight is not the only difference between people. People are people.”

In response to the thread resurfacing these comments, Warhorse Studios Community Manager Christian Piontek, who uses the handle DrFusselpulli, wrote, “That was probably me, who answered back then. I did not establish Henry as a character.”

He added, “Now there is the option to be bi. But nobody will be forcing you to play as a bi character. In addition to that... Henry can now also be more of a cat person, because now we have cats.”

READ: Demonware And Blizzard Employees Accuse Elon Musk Of "Giving Literal Nazi Salutes"

This response comes after Creative Director Daniel Vavra claimed that “nobody was forcing us to do anything, and we are not forcing anyone to do certain things.”

He also stated that “KCD is an RPG, you are responsible for your decisions. If you want Henry to try a same-sex adventure, feel free. If you don’t want to, you don’t have to. All affairs are (and were in KCD1) purely optional. The characters are perfectly aware, that it was a forbidden sin.”

Furthermore, Vavra has also recently claimed on X that the game is “not christrian game,” which seemingly contradicts the YouTube post where it made it explicit you were playing a Christian character in Henry.

What do you make of this confirmation that Warhorse is now allowing players to have Henry engage in sodomy when they previously made it clear he would not?

NEXT: Sweet Baby Inc. Infected Reflector Entertainment Admits Unknown 9: Awakening Was A "Failure"