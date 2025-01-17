Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
zee's avatar
zee
Jan 17, 2025

Fuck warhorse. Commie-rainbowfucks pretending to be devs. I never trusted them.

Reply
Share
AJ's avatar
AJ
Jan 17, 2025

I get that they need to call out specific forms of discrimination for legal reasons, and that they don't get to determine what counts as policy, but the fact that they post this and don't IMMEDIATELY follow it up with assurances that the game doesn't include pro-LGBT content or the normalization of deviant sexualities is a bad look.

This game was just about at the tipping point; this may push it off the cliff unless they get real clear, real soon.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture