Warhorse Studios Community Manager Christian Piontek, who uses the handle Dr. Fusselpulli, recently claimed that the reason the company did not make Henry, the game’s protagonist, a Sodomite in the first Kingdom Come: Deliverance was due to budget constraints.

In a post on the Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Steam forum, a player asked, “Why is Henry forced to be heterosexual in KCD1?”

Piontek replied, “Budget constrains.”

On top of claiming it was due to budget constraints, Piontek also shared in another response, “Sorry, more than 8 years ago, years before the release of KCD1 I did not know which additional options we would have for KCD2, or if there would be a KCD2 at all. On Kickstarter we promised the game would be sold in three Acts. You underestimate how dynamic game development is.”

Warhorse Studios Creative Director Daniel Vávra also recently claimed that “Henry is you” when he was asked if Henry is a heterosexual.

These revelations and statements came after it was revealed that Piontek had previously noted eight years ago when Warhorse was promoting Kingdom Come: Deliverance that Henry would not be a Sodomite and there would not be any “samesex romance” options available to players.

Piontek wrote on YouTube, “Nobody will force you to do anything. But you will play as Henry the son of a blacksmith, and yes, he is straight, and white and male and from Bohemia.”

“This game is not meant to be about you. You are not Henry, you are Yan Silva, and you will be able to play as Henry if you want to. You can play his role. There are much facets that creates a character, a person and individual. Being gay or straight is not the only difference between people. People are people,” he concluded.

On Steam, Piontek confirmed this was him writing, “That was probably me, who answered back then. I did not establish Henry as a character.”

He added, “Now there is the option to be bi. But nobody will be forcing you to play as a bi character. In addition to that... Henry can now also be more of a cat person, because now we have cats.”

