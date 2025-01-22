Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Davis's avatar
Richard Davis
Jan 22, 2025

It sounds as if he's claiming that you have the option to play the protagonist as either hetero or homo. But if that's the case, why would the Saudis ban it for "unskippable" homo content?

Reply
Share
Steve's avatar
Steve
Jan 22, 2025

So many anti woke people defending this too. Endymion tv for one. I can’t trust that group either now. Ugh. The anti woke group that thinks we are winning are delusional.

Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture