Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NIGELTEAPOT's avatar
NIGELTEAPOT
Sep 17

What did you expect from reprobates lashing out because their empire is dead?

Forgivness Requires:

Contrition, Conversion, Confession, Penance, Repentance.

Natural Rights:

Life, Holiness, Property, Lethal Self-Defense against ANY who try to break the 4.

Just War states:

- it is a grave sin and makes you fully complicit in evl to do nothing in the face of evl.

- it is a grave sin and makes you fully complicit in evl to not feel anger in the face of evl.

DIEU LE ROIX!

VIVE CHRISTO REY!

CHRISTOS CURIOS!

ALWAYS been invoked by The Church against the tyranny of cain's spawn, always getting the same reaction.

Reply
Share
ReaderX's avatar
ReaderX
Sep 16

Same as with the comments from Bethesda employees: doesn't matter if GW says nothing, people ares still gonna buy the plastic crack. As long as the wallets stay open, nothing changes.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture