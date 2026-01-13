Games Workshop announced its in most recent financial report that it has banned AI from its design processes and competitions.

In the company’s 2025-26 Half Year Report, the company shared that it has banned AI in its design processes writing, “A very broad topic and to be honest I’m not an expert on it. We do have a few senior managers that are: none are that excited about it yet. We have agreed an internal policy to guide us all, which is currently very cautious e.g. we do not allow AI generated content or AI to be used in our design processes or its unauthorised use outside of GW including in any of our competitions.”

However, the company added, “We are allowing those few senior managers to continue to be inquisitive about the technology. We have also agreed we will be maintaining a strong commitment to protect our intellectual property and respect our human creators.”

It also noted it hired more people in the financial period in “multiple disciplines from concepting and art to writing and sculpting. Talented and passionate individuals that make Warhammer the rich, evocative IP that our hobbyists and we all love.”

Games Workshop is not alone in this policy. Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro, shared back in December 2023 that it required “artists, writers, and creatives contributing to the Magic TCG to refrain from using AI generative tools to create final Magic products. We work with some of the most talented artists and creatives in the world, and we believe those people are what makes Magic great.”

In January 2024, it noted it was “rethinking our process of how we work with vendors for our marketing creative.” While they did not provide what type of policy it was thinking about it did state it wanted “to make sure that we’re supporting the amazing human ingenuity that is so important to Magic.”

However, similar to Games Workshop, it noted, “Along with so many others, we also want to get better at understanding whether and how AI is used in the creative process. We believe everyone benefits from more transparency and better disclosure. We can’t promise to be perfect in such a fast-evolving space, especially with generative AI becoming standard in tools such as Photoshop, but our aim is to always come down on the side of human made art and artists.”

In contrast, The Walt Disney Company appears to be openly embracing AI recently signing a deal with OpenAI to license over 200 of its characters for use in Sora’s short-form generative video platform that Disney hopes to populate Disney+ with to compete with the likes of TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

