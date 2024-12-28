Fandom Pulse

W4x
Dec 31, 2024

It's a good thing. Custodians being male only never made sense unless the Emperor really just only likes men. Custodians are barely human anyways, so it's not like genetics matter.

gfnsesfgwer
Dec 29, 2024

Hmmm...no. There are only male custodes. Don't care what GW says.

