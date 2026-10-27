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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
2h

The unfortunate truth for Chekov, Scotty, Uhura, and Sulu was that Shatner, Nimoy, and Kelley were just too damn good at playing Kirk, Spock, and McCoy.

It's a great setup of a strong and capable leader with two advisors arguing their cases, each correct in their own way, of mind versus heart. Despite their sometimes wildly differing approaches, neither Spock nor McCoy is ever presented as wrong and Kirk never favors one over the other. In the end, the Captain almost always finds something of value in both points of view to navigate complex situations.

This setup serves TOS extremely well and the internal conflict between characters working towards a common goal is great television. Unfortunately, it doesn't leave much room for the other four as their roles in the series tend to be more focused on WHAT they do (engineering, communications, helm) rather than WHO they are, and they're sadly just not as interesting as the big three, even if they are great actors playing what they've been given to the hilt. (Sulu literally.)

That Captain and two competing Lieutenants structure is so strong that I found the Next Generation lacking by comparison. Great actors, great scripts (mostly), great show, but it was just too milquetoast, too vanilla, too lacking in interpersonal conflict. I call the Enterprise D crew the "Get Along Gang" because they just get along so swimmingly it becomes boring at times.

Anyway, that's a long way of saying that I do wish Chekov and the others had gotten more attention, but I'm not sure that it would have been worth taking focus off of the big three who just nailed that dynamic so well.

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Nate Winchester's avatar
Nate Winchester
1h

I got to ask Walter at a convention once his original idea was for the animated episode “the infinite vulcan.”

Oh to have had that script, what might have been.

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