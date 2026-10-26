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Harry Nuckels's avatar
Harry Nuckels
6h

90 years is a great life; hope he is in a good place reunited with his son...

Down to Shatner and Takei...

How ironic is it that the captain has now outlived all but one of the crew?

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Ben L.'s avatar
Ben L.
4h

O KEPTEEN MY KEPTEEN

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