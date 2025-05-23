After vTuber Kirsche went through losing a sponsor and proving that a transgender activist working for Vice libeled her, drawing tons of support from fans on the internet, she’s now revealed she’s left her home due to death threats sent her way from her commentary.

The vTube community was rocked this last month as relentless attacks came at vTuber Kirsche, known for her right-leaning commentary. Kirsche has drawn a huge fanbase from her entertaining streams, but also attacks from leftists in gaming who want her and anyone with viewpoints who disagree with them deplatformed in the process.

The controversy began when a gaming company dropped her as a sponsor after she had been helping them build a fan base for years, also assisting with development and finding bugs and the like offstream, much to the shock of Kirsch and her fans.

Kirsche then came under fire from a transgender activist, Ana Valens, who penned articles libeling her and riling up other media outlets to do the same. Kirsche fought back by calling out the libel and threatening to sue Vice, who promptly took the articles down and removed them because of their content.

However, the drama didn’t end there. Now, Kirsche has revealed that she has had to leave her home due to threats she has been receiving, which are interfering with her streaming business.

On May 23rd’s live stream, she opened, saying, “Streams may be scuffed for a little bit because I’m not going to be at my mold cave, for safety reasons, I’m not going to be at my mold cave for a while.”

She went on to reveal that she’s going to be in a place where her internet might be shaky for a while and that she wasn’t sure if she could quad-stream to different destinations before asking if Starlink would be a viable option for her to continue streaming.

During this she said that she likely would be on YouTube for the most part if she ended up having to restrict herself to one platform.

“There have been multiple threats, and I’ve shown stuff to my police department, and I would prefer to go away for a while and not have to deal with it. It’s just not worth it. I’ve already been in the vTuber news cycle for over a month now. I don’t want to be in the real news cycle because I ventilated some mentally ill person who came here to try to harm me,” Kirssche said.

The culture war has escalated now to the point where there’s a clear, targeted harassment campaign against right-leaning influencers, and then when the influencers get real dangerous threats, the SJW activists involved claim they’re being harassed to try to deflect from their cancel campaign.

Obviously, it should go without saying that no one should ever harass anyone in real life over streaming commentary and that death threats are so far over the line it’s absurd.

The left has been getting more unhinged since the third election of Donald Trump, and these types of situations are only getting worse as these people lash out further because of their lack of power.

The activists are presumably organizing on BlueSky, where it’s been alleged someone posted Krische’s dox and that there’s an organized platforming attempt of her and others going on.

Fandom Pulse stands with Foxu.

What do you think of Kirsche having to leave her home because of death threats? Leave a comment and let us know.

