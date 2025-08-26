Voyage Comics announced its newest superhero, Lionette, that comes from the minds and work of Maria and Michael LaVoy.

The comic follows the struggles of the Magnificent Mitzi and her brother Aaron who are part of the Genesius’ Brothers Circus. Mitzi is a daring equestrian bareback rider, and while she might wow the audiences with her act, when the curtain closes, it’s revealed she’s a slave and her brother, Aaron, is being blackmailed by the evil ringmaster in order to keep her alive.

Things get even worse when her brother goes missing and the ringmaster transfers her to a cell next to The Ferocious Brutus, a man-eating lion from Tanzania. And while it looks bad, she might just find an expected ally that will lead her to freedom.

The book is currently available to pre-order on the Voyage Comics website. It will retail for $6.99 plus shipping.

If you pre-order you will be credited as an Associate Producer on the comic and also have the option to have your name or the name of a friend or family hidden with the artwork of one of the pages of the book. Additionally, your name will be added to a special “thank you” page.

Lionette joins a growing library of comics at Voyage Comics, which includes Medal Knight, Messenger of Mercy: Saint Faustina Kowalska, Fear Nothing: The Heroic Life of Aloysius Schwartz, Sacred Call: Heroic Stories of the Army Chaplain Corps, Miracles of the Eucharist with Carlo Acutis, Little Missionary: St. Theerese of Lisiex, Messages from Our Lady, The Phantom Phoenix, Finnian and the Seven Mountains, and more.

