The Neil Gaiman allegations have The Sandman and American Gods author MIA recently, as he’s canceled recent public appearances and been nowhere to be found on his BlueSky account, where he regularly posts. Vox Day released a new parody song, “Mr. Tubcuddle,” through the group Booster Patrol, adding humor to this incredibly dark situation.

Two women accused Neil Gaiman of sexual assault, revealed on the Scottish podcast Tortoise, where it was alleged that Neil Gaiman manipulated a fan into rough sex when he was 42. She was barely legal. He also allegedly coerced a nanny into cuddling in a bathtub when he was 62 years old, and she was 21, which sparked a lot of laughter on the internet about the absurdity of the situation.

Internet sleuths found soon that there was a Tumblr blog in 2012 called “Bath Book Neil,” in which an account that went by the pseudonym “Jolene Parton” urged readers to send pictures of themselves in the bathtub—in various states of undress—reading Neil Gaiman books.

Vox Day posted an interview between Jolene Parton and Neil Gaiman to his blog, which made matters look strange. It read:

joleneparton: Reading @neilhimself in the bathtub (the illustrated edition of Stardust with Charles Vess). Just barely SFW, if you have a fairly permissive office.

neil-gaiman: This is the internet. Is there actually a dedicated place for happy photos of people reading my books in the bath?

joleneparton: There is now! Send me your photos, people, and I’ll put ‘em up. I’m student enough (and therefore bored enough in class) to take on this task. Address them to bathbookneil@gmail.com if you don’t want to do a Tumblr submission.

neil-gaiman: Why, thank you. I love it when things move at the speed of internet. (And as far as I am concerned, people can be reading their books in the bath naked, fully dressed, they can be of any gender or all, masked, alone, or in groups of as many of them as can fit into a bath.) (I’ve never successfully read in the shower, although I HAVE tried.)

Many Vox Populi readers noted that the voice and cadence of the two authors are very similar in style, leading people to believe that there is no Jolene Parton and fueling speculation that Neil Gaiman set up this Bath Book Neil blog himself.

Jolene Parton, upon research, does not appear to exist as the person pretended to be. The person in 2012 claimed to be a “college student” and the only Jolene Parton to exist in the United States Fandom Pulse could find is currently 60 years old.

A reader also brought up the point that Dolly Parton has a song titled “Jolene,” which makes it seem like this is an obvious sock puppet account.

Whether or not Neil Gaiman set up the Bath Book Neil site himself is unknown, but given all the other strange sexual situations coming out with the author, it wouldn’t be surprising.

The most entertaining thing to come out of the situation, however, is the new Booster Patrol song, Mr. Tubcuddle, which can be heard here:

While the situation involving the women is very dark, and we wish the alleged victims of Neil Gaiman the best, this is a ridiculous situation revolving around the author, and parody is well-deserved.

When asked about the song, Vox Day told Fandom Pulse, "It's a very empowering song, encouraging young women to just say no to the sort of creepy old sexual predators who make use of their fame to behave in wildly inappropriate ways.”

behave in wildly inappropriate ways. The Hidden Emperor artist Miz Krimzon heard the song and produced some parody art of her own, featuring Ayla Rin, Agent of the Terran Imperium, the main character from her work:

Miz Krimzon is a renowned independent comic book artist whose work dates back to the 1980s. Her addition of this meme-worthy cartoon fills Neil’s tub with near-boiling bath water.

The internet now making memes of the Neil Gaiman situation creates further egg on his face.

What do you think of the Booster Patrol song Mr. Tubcuddle and Miz Krimzon's parody art?