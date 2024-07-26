Fandom Pulse

Jul 27, 2024

I'm familiar enough with independent comics since the 1980s and do not recognize the name "Miz Krimzon," nor can I find any of "her" work online. Colleen Doran is the only female I can think of who's been in independent comics since the 80s but she's worked very consistently with Gaiman for the last couple decades.

There's also Wendy Pini but what I know of her career, that seems very unlikely. Although Wendy met her husband in a 1970s equivalent of Neil Gaiman going after Tori Amos. Wendy's husband harassed Colleen Doran in very bad ways back in the 80s, but I doubt either of them are using the pseudonym "Miz Krimzon."

And just because, I always cite Dave Sim and "Cerebus" as a major starting point for MGTOW, at least in comics, going back to the early 90s. He promoted independent comics since the 70s and is also a proud Canadian, like "Miz Krimzon." Give me half an excuse and I will do a lot of talking about how important and relevant "Cerebus" is to today's events.

