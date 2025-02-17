Many people know Vox Day for his poignant political commentary, but a lot of people don’t know that he’s a true renaissance man with a lot of creative passion that takes many form. Now, he’s launched a new music project on FundMyComic called SOULSIGMA: The Only Skull.

Vox Day is a former WaxTrax recording artist best known for being in the band Psykosonik in another life before his political commentary took off as a writer for WorldNet Daily, which he parlayed into one of the biggest book hits in the genre with his famous SJWs Always Lie.

He’s also worked as a video game developer, including the game Rebel Moon, and an epic fantasy author with his series the Arts of Dark and Light.

Over the last several years, he’s done some comedy parody tracks with a group Booster Patrol on the musical end, but lately, he’s been experimenting with AI music to churn out incredibly entertaining songs in various genres.

Now, he’s releasing SOULSIGMA to highlight a lot of the great work he’s been doing. He’s provided Fandom Pulse with a track from the campaign here:

SOULSIGMA represents the current cutting edge of music and technology, with the combination of man and machine intelligence. All ten songs are entirely produced with AI music technology, then edited and mastered with digital audio tools to produce a very high-quality alternative rock sound that is original without feeling lifeless or uninspired.

The ten songs on the album, entitled THE ONLY SKULL, are:

3:35 RIDE AND DIE

4:17 THE ONLY SKULL

5:03 ANGEL IN FLIGHT

4:16 SEASONS

3:58 NEPTUNE GRIEVES

3:28 MY SECRET SIN

3:27 THE SHINING WIRE

3:15 THE WORD DESCENDED

5:29 ONCE THERE WAS SORROW

3:53 THE RIDE NEVER ENDS

All ten songs were written by Vox Day, with the exception of The Only Skull and Once There Was Sorrow, which were co-written with George Gordon Byron.

The campaign is simple and offers the work in a digital format for backers to listen to and enjoy, allowing fans to support his music. Back it here.

