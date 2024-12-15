With The Game Awards concluding last week, many gamers were left scratching their heads at the seemingly tone-deaf state of AAA gaming. 2024 was already an apocalyptic year for several studios, with titles such as Concord, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Unknown 9: Awakening, and Skull and Bones having disastrous launches and abysmal sales numbers. For many of these studios, 2025 can not come soon enough.

Unfortunately for Sony-owned Naughty Dog, the studio behind the massively successful Last of Us franchise, they seem to be doubling down on the same formula that caused their ill-conceived Part 2 in the Last of Us series to sell just a little more than half of what Part 1 did. Many of the controversies surrounding Part 2 famously had to do with the character Abby, a behemoth of a woman who mercilessly murdered fan favorite Joel in the early portion of the game.

We are once again seeing Naughty Dog pushing an unlikeable girl-boss into their latest title, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. Regardless of the potential quality of the plotline and visual effects, what most people are hyper focused on is the playable character, a bounty hunter by the name of Jordan A Mun. Mun is played by actress and activist Tati Gabrielle, a woman who has made many controversial statements in the recent past.

In a video that has been widely shared on TikTok, Gabrielle stated that not only do things such as transgenderism need to be accepted, but embraced as well. She has also been very vocal about the need to see "accurate LGBT representation" in media, a push that many activists have been making which has led to the massive influx in video games, TV shows and films that feature and promote "LGBTQ" people.

In an interview last year with The List, she spoke about what networks could do to increase inclusion of LGBT people and stories. She said "They can go further. As opposed to having just one character that is LGBTQ or non-binary, make it reflect the way that our society is. Sprinkle more in there."

"The networks can listen more to the fans and pander more to them by listening [and] understanding that when they're shouting their outrage toward things, it's not just because they want to be bratty and they want to be whatever, [but] they want to be represented properly," she explained. "They want to see themselves. We all watch movies as children and [find] a piece of [ourselves in] a character, and that's what [gives] us inspiration or hope for our own future. If they listen a little bit more, we can go a lot further."

Tati Gabrielle is not the first voice actor to cause concern regarding the direction of their game's playable character. JP Karliak, the voice actor for Morph in X-Men ‘97 and Joker in the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League DLC, was previously exposed as being an activist due to his founding of Queer Vox, a voice acting advocacy group that pushes for more gay and trans voice actors in the industry. Erika Ishii, the lead voice actress in the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima sequel, has been heavily criticized due to her radical beliefs regarding "transgender rights."

Despite not having much of a presence on Twitter/X, a cursory glance at her timeline revealed several posts from 2020 where Ms. Gabrielle was pleading with people not to vote for Kanye West in the 2020 presidential election, as it could lead to another 4 years of Donald Trump in the White House.

This will not be Ms. Gabrielle's first foray into the video game space. She was in 2022's Uncharted film, and will play Jade in the live action sequel of Mortal Kombat. Ironically, the Mortal Kombat franchise is in as bad a state as it's ever been with the infusion of wokeness and downplaying of female sexuality in the recent games. In a strange coincidence, Tati Gabrielle has also been cast in season 2 of HBO's The Last of Us. What is even more fascinating is that Victoria Thomas, the casting director for The Last of Us TV series, is herself an activist in the film industry.

Ms. Thomas has previously stated that "In the past, you maybe had to try to pry open some minds about how people of color do all sorts of things and are all types of people. Today, it’s not necessarily casting directors bringing it up — it’s the studio or network. They’re finding it more important than it was five years ago."

She would conclude by saying, "My feeling is that it’s about getting the world right, whatever that world is, and some of those worlds may not be diverse. If that is the case, then that’s the case. It’s not about diversity for diversity’s sake — let’s get the world right." While many of us would likely agree that diversity for diversity's sake is not virtuous, her own casting decisions and productions that she has worked on paint a much better picture of a person who is obsessed with diversity and inclusion.

In regards to casting Nick Offerman in the role of Bill in season 1, Thomas said, "We preferred to cast gay men for both roles, and Craig had another actor in mind for the role of Bill, who didn’t ultimately work out. We sent a shortlist of other options, which Nick [Offerman] was on. Craig knew him a little bit and suggested looking into Nick for the role. In the end, we went with the best actor for Bill, who happened to not be gay."

At the end of the day, the market will ultimately decide what content people want to consume in their movies and video games. If 2024 is any indicator, it isn't a heavy helping of LGBT propaganda.

