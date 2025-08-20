Two high schoolers who attend Stone Bridge High School in Loudoun County Virginia have been suspended for 10 days for “sexual harassment and sex-based discrimination” after they were recorded questioning why a girl who pretends to be a boy was in the boys’ locker room.

Back in May, the female student entered the boys’ locker room and recorded a number of male students questioning why a female is in the locker room despite the school district banning video recording in locker rooms.

A Title IX investigation was opened by the school district at the time and has now suspended two teens for “sexual harassment and sex-based discrimination” according to Josh Hetzler, an attorney representing the families of the two boys.

The boys have been suspended for 10 days and are ordered to have no contact with girl who recorded them, which includes not being in any of the same classes. Additionally, they have to meet with school administrators for a “corrective action plan.”

Seth Wolfe, one of the teenagers’ dad told ABC 7News, “I would say the first reaction was some anger, because we're just really concerned with all this stuff. [We're] saddened by the decision-making process and how that went.”

Renae Smith, the mother of another other boy said, “[We're] absolutely floored that they came back and branded my son responsible for sexual harassment and sex based discrimination with no solid evidence whatsoever. We're talking about scarring him for life by a biased process that's supposed to protect fairness, but it's shocking. It's wrong, and it should terrify every single parent.”

Victoria Cobb, the President of the Family Foundation of Virginia whose legal arm, Founding Freedoms Law Center is representing the families stated, “The Founding Freedoms Law Center is working with our clients on next steps, but we are not going to let these boys go down without a fight, we're going to stand with them all the way till they are innocent.”

“We have to, as a commonwealth, fight back against this kind of thing,” she added. “Our clients have done nothing wrong, and they deserve to be deemed innocent. We've seen time and time again that Loudoun County, if given the opportunity to do the right thing, will instead do the wrong thing. LCPS, once again, shows that it is willing to harm students in the name of woke ideology, while every student is harmed when they do things like deny federal funds to kids' education. These boys in particular are being made examples of what happens when someone crosses school indoctrination."

In fact, the ruling came after Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and his department determined that the boys “are the victims in this situation. There is no evidence, no corroborating evidence that we have found that they had sexually harassed anyone, that they had done anything even approaching what would be considered sex discrimination. The reality is, is that Loudoun County Schools, what we have found, have bad policy and bad judgment.”

His office’s report also stated, “the facts and circumstances of the current matter involving [the three male students] suggest that LCPS is utilizing an unlawful, discriminatory, and retaliatory Title IX investigation to silence the students’ sincerely held religious objections to Policy 8040. Furthermore, there are persistent reports that Loudoun County Public Schools and the Loudoun County School Board take adverse and potentially unlawful action against parents, teachers, and public speakers.”

Miyares referred his investigation and the matter to the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights and the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.

Harmeet Dhillon, the Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice, declared, “This is very wrong — and it WILL NOT STAND !”

Additionally, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon announced this morning, “The Trump Admin will no longer stand by as states & school districts flout federal law. Starting today, 5 Northern Virginia school divisions must request reimbursement for all federal ed dollars & will be classified as high risk for future federal funding.”

One of those districts is Loudoun County Public Schools and in a press releases makes clear the district “has been found in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX). The Department found the Divisions in violation of Title IX last month for their policies allowing students to occupy intimate facilities based on “gender identity,” not biological sex. The Divisions refused to sign the Department’s proposed Resolution Agreement to voluntarily resolve their Title IX violations by last Friday’s (August 15th) deadline and have instead chosen to remain in violation of Title IX.”

McMahon added in the press release, “States and school districts cannot openly violate federal law while simultaneously receiving federal funding with no additional scrutiny. The Northern Virginia School Divisions that are choosing to abide by woke gender ideology in place of federal law must now prove they are using every single federal dollar for a legal purpose.”

“We have given these Northern Virginia School Divisions every opportunity to rectify their policies which blatantly violate Title IX. Today’s accountability measures are necessary because they have stubbornly refused to provide a safe environment for young women in their schools,” she added.

NEXT: Tomi Lahren Gets Trashed For Defending New Gay Male NFL Cheerleaders