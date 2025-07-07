Vincent D’Onofrio announced that a third season for Marvel Studios’ Daredevil: Born Again is not guaranteed and whether or not it will be renewed comes down to fan reaction.

During an interview with Awards Buzz back in May that was recently uncovered by Matt McGloin at Cosmic Book News, D’Onofrio was asked, “Is this it? Is it a contained story and were done at the end of season 2 or is there a possibility there’ll be more after that?”

D’Onofrio replied, “If they allow us to continue we have a plan. It’s up to the fans, you know, to watch and to get excited. And it’s for us to please them and get the story right. We’re looking forward in a big way.”

Daredevil: Born Again was originally conceived as an 18 episode first season. However, in October 2023 it was announced by Marvel Studios and its head of streaming, television and animation Brad Winderbaum that the company was completely restructuring the way it makes television and as part of that restructuring process it would be putting the show through a “significant creative reboot.”

While the show would undergo a reboot, it was also reported by Borys Kit at The Hollywood Reporter that the many of the episodes and scenes that had already been filmed would remain in the show.

Following this reboot announcement, the original 18 episode single season was turned into two with the first season only airing nine episodes.

While Marvel is currently filming for the second season, it seems apparent that much of the budget had already been allocated to the show for the original 18 episodes. So it’s quite likely that the show might end up following the trend of Disney live-action shows like The Acolyte and get scrapped after a single season.

Based on viewership data, it appears the show performed worse than The Acolyte. Back in June 2024, Disney revealed to Variety that The Acolyte hit 4.8 million views in its first day and went on to have 11.1 million views in its first five days. In March, Disney shared that Daredevil: Born Again only clocked in at 7.5 million views overs its first five days. That is 32.4% less views than The Acolyte.

As referenced above, The Acolyte was canceled after its first season with Disney Co-Chairman Alan Bergman informing Vulture, “So as it relates to Acolyte, we were happy with our performance, but it wasn’t where we needed it to be given the cost structure of that title, quite frankly, to go and make a season two. So that’s the reason why we didn’t do that.”

Additionally, the show did not chart on the Nielsen Top 10 original charts throughout its entire first season.

Cosmic Book News reported:

Episodes 1 and 2 had less than 465 million minutes viewed.

Episode 3 had less than 464 million minutes viewed.

Episode 4 had less than 373 million minutes viewed.

Episodes 5 and 6 had less than 344 million minutes viewed.

Episode 7 had under 470 million minutes viewed.

Episode 8 had less than 463 million minutes viewed.

Episode 9 had under 385 million minutes viewed.

What do you make of D’Onofrio’s comments that a third season of Daredevil: Born again is not guaranteed?

