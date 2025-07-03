Vincent D’Onofrio, the actor who plays Kingpin in Marvel Studios’ Daredevil: Born Again, responded to a fan who claimed that Disney nerfed his character.

On X, a fan posted, “Wilson Fisk got nerfed like the Hulk. Not your fault Disney didn’t rehire the writers from the Netflix show. Hope Season 2 returns to what made the Netflix show so damn good. But Disney has a track record of ruining reboots.”

D’Onofrio replied, “I have to say i disagree with all that you say. To be honest my performances have been called many things but never nerfed. Lol. Yet i don't play the part just for you and you don't watch tv just for me. So we are even and i accept your criticism. No matter the lack of good sportsmanship, fairness and legitimacy.”

READ: Rumor: Lucasfilm Planning Full Reboot Of Indiana Jones

The fan countered, “It’s not your performance at all It’s the writing of your character Disney Fisk is weak Netflix Fisk would never have a guy locked in cage. Fisk would’ve k!lled him, his family, friends, and coworkers Netflix writing of Fisk is far and away superior over BA.”

D’Onofrio retorted, “I control my characters performance. You are a bit green when it comes to your knowledge on making a show. The detail, the writing, the technologies and the overall structure and architecture in laying out the storyline and executing performances.”

“You keep saying it's the writing that is the problem,” he continued. “You may not like it. Many do though. We can't please everyone but we can please millions and they've said so. Our fans are very loud. Lets say i were you and i hated the portrayal of kingpin as much as you do. I'd stay away from it. I'd champion storytelling that i love instead of dragging writers and someone's performance. As an actor i fail in my eyes everyday and also in my past work many times but i keep trying to get it right. All creative types have that in common. What we don't do is try and ruin millions of others fun when we don't like a piece. Instead we champion the stuff we do like and become inspired by it. Try it. It makes life so much more sustainable and yes, inspiring.”

READ: After 'The Last Of Us' Ratings Collapsed In Season 2, Neil Druckmann Announces Exit From Show

D’Onofrio’s claim that millions of people like the show so the criticism can be handwaved away is utterly ridiculous. The truth of whether or not Kingpin was nerfed by Disney is not dictated by the whims and personal preferences of “millions of fans.”

The fact of the matter is that Kingpin was nerfed by Disney. Pop culture critic Gary Buechler at Nerdrotic noted that even before Daredevil: Born Again aired, Disney cucked the character in Hawkeye and Echo by “being defeated by a teenage girl and a Native American Voltron who reconnected him with his feelings.”

In fact, he later noted that this character assassination was expanded upon in Daredevil: Born Again, “He just seizes the power from Vanessa, who is now the Queenpin and doing his job better.”

“Let’s just say after nine episodes the Kingpin is in no better shape than he was at the end of Hawkeye or Echo,” he concluded.

What do you make of D’Onofrio’s response?

NEXT: Amazon Studios Founder Admits Modern Movies "Are Actually Worse"