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Jeffolas
4m

Just jettison everything made after the next to last episode of Enterprise. The last episode of Enterprise is about as bad as anything Kurtzman did--the rest of the show was pretty good though.

I would start a new series between Enterprise and TOS. Give the Enterprise crew a proper send off for a bit of fan service and to show the studio cares, then launch deep into the early days of the Federation and more first contacts in what will be a fresh, new galaxy in universe to explore. That way, you're also avoiding hundreds of episodes worth of lore/homework.

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