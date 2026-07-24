Movies & TVVIDEO: What The New Star Trek Movie Needs To Be A SuccessJon Del ArrozJul 24, 202621ShareSubscribe21Share
Just jettison everything made after the next to last episode of Enterprise. The last episode of Enterprise is about as bad as anything Kurtzman did--the rest of the show was pretty good though.
I would start a new series between Enterprise and TOS. Give the Enterprise crew a proper send off for a bit of fan service and to show the studio cares, then launch deep into the early days of the Federation and more first contacts in what will be a fresh, new galaxy in universe to explore. That way, you're also avoiding hundreds of episodes worth of lore/homework.