Video game journalist Tessa Kaur, who writes at The Gamer, claims that “queer games are under attack from every angle.”

In an article, Kaur, who uses they/them pronouns, does not provide any evidence that queer games are under attack from any angle, but simply points to a fear that some individuals have that the recent purchase of Electronic Arts by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake, and Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners will result in the censorship of queer themes and characters in its games such as The Sims 4, Mass Effect, and Dragon Age.

Additionally, Kaur points to the fact that Saudi Arabia has “criminalised same-sex identities and sexual activity, and President Donald Trump has attacked LGBTQ+ rights and legal protections.”

Nevertheless, Kaur states, “EA CEO Andrew Wilson has insisted its “values and commitment to players and fans around the world remain unchanged.”

Aside from this, Kaur’s only other point of reference is the fact that a number of adults games have been removed by Itch.io, two websites that host adult pornographic games are facing legal action from the state of Florida, and Steam has removed games with “adult themes” from launching in Early Access.

So Kaur provides absolutely zero evidence to support the claim that “queer games are under attack from every angle.”

Unfortunately, the opposite appears to be the case. LGBTQ+ propaganda has become more and more accepted in games and to gamers. Case in point, numerous gamers ignored and many defended the inclusion of underage sodomy in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. The game had a peak concurrent player count of 256,206 players back in February.

Similarly, Baldur’s Gate 3 was marketed to players noting that it featured beastiality. It hit a peak concurrent player count of 875,343 in August 2023 and over the last 24 hours still had a peak concurrent of 87,538.

Ubisoft reported that its Assassin’s Creed Shadows game had surpassed over 5 million players while also promoting the game having LGBTQ+ themes and features.

While Kaur’s claim is clearly not true. It ought to be. The Catechism of the Catholic Church is abundantly clear, “Homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered. They are contrary to the natural law. … Under no circumstances can they be approved.”

Additionally, Pope Paul VI stated in Inter Mirifica, “The same public authority, which legitimately concerns itself with the health of the citizenry, is obliged, through the promulgation and careful enforcement of laws, to exercise a fitting and careful watch lest grave damage befall public morals and the welfare of society through the base use of these media. Such vigilance in no wise restricts the freedom of individuals or groups, especially where there is a lack of adequate precaution on the part of those who are professionally engaged in using these media. Special care should be taken to safeguard young people from printed matter and performances which may be harmful at their age.”

