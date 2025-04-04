Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
Apr 4, 2025

Let the perps work out a solution and present it to the respective governments for approval.

Rather than '[t]ake a comprehensive approach that facilitates broad deployment of technology across the U.S. economy so that U.S. innovators, creators, manufacturers, farmers, ranchers, scientists, and consumers thrive,' which is just a vomitous mess of 'more of the same', let these companies come to agreements that consolidate manufacturing and distribution between companies, and work to reduce pass through. Maybe assembly plants in each major country that comprises the bulk of the market.

Who cares, though? It's their problem to solve, not ours.

Reply
Share
DeGave's avatar
DeGave
Apr 4, 2025

"Amazon, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Disney Interactive Studios, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Konami, Microsoft, Netflix, Nexon, Nintendo, Riot Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Square Enix, Tencent Games, Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games, Wizards of the Coast, Mattel, and Take-Two..."

Wow. I haven't seen a rogues gallery this large outside comic books.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture