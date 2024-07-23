After months of controversy and bad public relations, which resulted in a gamer revolt against Assassin's Creed: Shadows, Ubisoft formally apologized to Japanese gamers. However, video game and cultural experts Kabrutus, Hypnotic, and Grummz don't buy the apology and don't think it will move the needle.

Ubisoft has been criticized for the last several months for its corner-cutting with the setting of feudal Japan and historical inaccuracies in the Assassin's Creed: Shadows game, all while posturing the game to be historical fiction. Gamers noted this when they saw the protagonist of the Japanese game was a black samurai and questioned the game's authenticity when Ubisoft revealed there would be LGBTQ relationships in the game.

It smelled of another DEI-infested AAA video game. Ubisoft took heat among American gamers and in Japan, where gaming groups and politicians have called on Ubisoft to respect their culture or cancel the game. A petition is circulating, and nearly 95,000 Japanese gamers are signing a petition to have the game terminated completely.

Ubisoft finally replied this morning with a half-apology on their official Assassin's Creed X account in the form of long screenshots to the "esteemed Japanese community," defending their choices and work on the game where they're blackwashing Japanese culture for what seems to be Western diversity requirements. The statement is as follows:

Many gamers and pop culture influencers took exception to this non-apology right away.

Kabrutus, the purveyor of DEI Detected and creator of the Sweet Baby Inc. Detected Steam list, which got gamers noticing the DEI problem in video games, said, "I stopped reading right here," following Ubisoft's statement that they "have put significant effort into ensuring an immersive and respectful representation of Feudal Japan."

Gaming expert and popular YouTuber Hypnotic said, "Imagine trying to speak for an entire country who's setting is being used to sell this game that "it's okay no one there cares" LIKE WHAT? LMAO You are a DEI kool-aid drinking fool if you don't see how pissed off Japanese people are. Racist as hell."

Grummz, one of the most respected gaming journalists online, called Ubisoft out on their lying, "Assassin's Creed Shadows repeatedly touted their attention to historical and cultural accuracy. Until they got called out by Japan. Now they are pretending 'it was always fantasy.'"

Gamers overall are not buying into this non-apology and don't view it as enough on Ubisoft's part to rectify the damage they've caused by forcing DEI into a feudal Japan setting, gaslighting gamers, and the Japanese about their own history with propped-up experts who misrepresent history and doubling down on pushing LGBTQ agendas that don't belong in a game like Assassin's Creed.

The fallout has only begun for AAA game developers struggling on multiple fronts since trying to force DEI into these platforms. Assassin's Creed posting this to X is a signal they know the game is on its way to a massive failure, and they're trying to do damage control before it even releases.

What do you think about the Assassin's Creed: Shadows apology from Ubisoft? Leave a comment and let us know.