Dragon Age: The Veilguard shills are not happy with Warhorse Studios co-founder Daniel Vávra humiliated the game by comparing it to Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

Vávra wrote on X, “Wow. 7 years old game vs recent release.” He then shared an image showing Kingdom Come: Deliverance having an all-time peak concurrent of 96,069 compared to Veilguard’s 89,418.

It also showed that Deliverance had a higher 24-hour peak and more concurrent players when he took the screenshot.

Numerous Dragon Age: The Veilguard shills were not happy about the comparison.

One wrote, “There are a million reasons why you shouldn't post or even think this way. As a developer who knows what it's like to be in the trenches and who knows that in this industry anything can happen, you can and should be more mature than this.”

Vávra wasn’t having any of it and mocked, “Thank you for your advice how to think.”

Another wrote, “I could say a few things about KCD, but I'm too polite. I will say stupid comparing yourselves to a franchise that's on it's 4TH title release and still going this strong despite past failures. We'll see if Kingdom will make it there with the same numbers, but I suggest [zipper-mouth emoji] until.”

Again, Vávra responded, “Past failures? Lol.”

Another tried to one-up Vávra by comparing Kingdom Come: Deliverance to the 2012 release Euro Truck Simulator 2.

“Bragging about your very mediocre medieval sim besting the other mediocre wanna be arpg has got to be some hilarious form of delusion, chill some basement dweelers liked your s**t simulator, there's more people playing a truck simulator than your s**t medieval sim,” the user wrote.

Vávra killed him with kindness, “Yeah. They are my friends. We had a beer not long ago. I Wish them all the best.”

Despite Kingdom Come: Deliverance having a higher all-time peak concurrent player count than Dragon Age: The Veilguard many resorted to claiming the reason why the player counts were so high is because Kingdom Come: Deliverance was discounted.

One person wrote, “5 dollar game on sale vs 70 dollar game full priced It's not that hard to think babes.”

However, he was quickly informed that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League also recently had a 95% sale and it did not drive the player count to the levels that Kingdom Come: Deliverance was having.

Nevertheless, he coped, “Main difference is that the suicide squad game was considered a flop from any possible angle.”

Another wrote, “your game was on sale for $5, but of course you didn’t include that because it would disprove the nasty point you’re trying to make. punching down on your fellow game devs? grow up. grow as a person. i’ll be sure to never play a game of yours.”

Still another wrote, “Dude, I was actually considering buying your game, but if this is how you're gonna act towards other hardworking devs I think I'm gonna keep my money.”

Another seethed, “I was gonna pick up KCD2 but am gonna pass now.”

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II currently sits 13th on Steam DB’s Most Wishlisted Upcoming Steam Games and is currently 94th in top sellers despite not releasing until the beginning of February.

Furthermore, the game has 106,200 followers already. For comparison, Veilguard, which released at the end of October only has 94,498 followers and is currently in the 131st position on Steam’s top sellers list.

