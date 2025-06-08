Anti-white racism has been one of the hallmarks of leftist culture in recent years, especially in the comic industry. So when a new comic book anthology with all ages material targeted at young boys came up, creator Ethan Nicolle found himself taking heat because of his skin color.

“This Book Might Explode” is an innocuous project on Kickstarter, but that doesn’t stop leftist agitators from concern-trolling its creators. Ethan Nicolle and Eric Branscum found this out as their campaign went along, and they received an angry message about the creator demographics.

The comic is an anthology book of several stories that are appropriate for kids, something missing in culture and especially on Kickstarter, where it’s being funded, and it boasts a whole team of well-known creators, which upsets the left simply because of its makeup.

While the group appears to be extremely well-qualified for comic book storytelling, it’s not enough for the inquisition who sent a concerned message to Ethan Nicolle about the project.

Nicolle posted to X, “Got an email critical of @explodeybook because all the creators are “White Males” and not enough characters are girls. To be fair we have one story with a female lead and one with a female co-lead (and one’s a dog) But I don’t even really want to play those games. I don’t want to exclude girls but I do want to make this a book of stories that are honest. Eric and I are creating the bulk of this book’s content and we are males and we are dads. That’s nothing to be ashamed of."

“Current kids entertainment is full of pudgy 40 year old white guys trying to write for a Polynesian 14 year old girl to fulfill diversity quotas, when the goal of a story should be to tell an honest story. The diversity obsession gets in the way of stories that ring true. And as for everyone working on the book being white males (that’s not 100% true) but again, I think that’s a dumb problem to have with something. Truth is truth and good stories are good stories. I’m tired of creating content that sacrifices honest art to fulfill DEI silliness.”

“We’ve invited a few women to join the book but so far the only one who’s said yes is the amazing @RocketWorm who is doing some coloring for us. If there are female creators out there who have something for us we would love to see it. My goal is to make this book the best I can by telling stories I believe in. And I will find other creators with projects they are passionate about. I will not mandate gender and race in my content or my team, and I will not turn someone away because of they are a white male.”

“And that’s not because I think one race or gender better than another. It’s because I think the whole argument is dumb. It’s run its course, we’ve seen the lousy outcome in Disney and the MCU. The human experience is universal and I want creators making content that comes from their souls, not a rule book built on modern fads. And I reject the premise that an honest group of talented and loving ‘white male’ dads can’t tell stories that every kid will love. Flat out.”

“If you feel the same way, please consider backing @explodeybook because the current kids entertainment culture is obsessed with this silliness and we will not be playing those games,” he concluded.

This type of harassment of white males in culture is the norm at this point, not an outlier, as outrage merchants increasingly demand boxes be checked to satisfy different demographics. Until creators all push back and stop trying to satisfy this ever-moving goalpost, culture in America will never reach the heights it used to.

