Jul 23

Personally I love this! I can’t wait to see the videos about this train wreck!

Jul 24

This is what you get when you have people who are not long time readers of characters given control of iconic characters. This is what you get when political hacks pretend to be writers. What is interesting to note is that during the age of great television and movies, scriptwriters were often actually published authors of some repute or a scriptwriter was assigned to work with such an author. Ian Fleming never imagined or considered Blofeld being a brother or half-brother of James Bond. The idea is not only ludicrous it is immature. The need for identity- or any politics to be inserted into entertainment is stupid. The country is divided between conservatives and liberals. When a vendor caters to one side they alienate the other and drive away a huge block of audience. The only reasons to do this are hubris and immaturity. Pedro Pascal is toxic to nearly half the movie-going public. He should never work in the film industry again. The fact that he does is clear indication of the disregard the industry has for it's audience. To glorify Sue Storm is to diminish Reed Richards and that only happens because someone wants to make a political statement and rub our noses in it. Don't pay for this crap. Hit them in the only spot that matters to them, their paycheck. If you really have to see this movie, go to torrents.

