Vanessa Kirby Confirms Sue Storm Is The Lead Of Fantastic Four: First Steps Saying The "Heart Of It" Is "Feminine Energy"
Ever since the reveal of the female Silver Surfer, fans of the Fantastic Four movie have been concerned that this would be yet another M-She-U installment with feminism at its forefront. Now, Vanessa Kirby, who plays The Invisible Woman (Sue Storm) confirms that this is her movie and that it’s about “feminine energy.”
Fantastic Four is looking like it’s about to have an embattled opening weekend. With Mr. Fantastic actor Pedro Pascal constantly signaling divisive politics and accusations of feminism infiltrating yet another high-profile MCU project, it looks like this is a movie fans of Marvel Comics won’t love.
It started when Marvel announced that the casting of the Silver Surfer would be going to a woman and that the character would be replaced with the Shalla Bal variant from their What If? Comics. Changing a major character like the Silver Surfer is quite the red flag, but it got worse from there.
Grant Curtis, one of the producers on the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps affirmed that Sue Storm is the leader of the Fantastic Four in the film. He stated to Collider, “If you do go back through the comics, you realize that Sue Storm is arguably the leader of the Fantastic Four, because without Sue Storm, everything falls apart.”
Additionally, it was implied that Sue is the main protagonist of the film. Collider’s Emma Kiely wrote, “While not naming the past films directly, Curtis does recognize the need for better characterization for women in these films.” She then quoted Curtis who stated, “We had the desire to date aesthetically, but in terms of character and treatment, who should be front and center, it's like, hey, let's tell the best story possible.”
As the movie is about to have its general release, it seems like the media is going fully mask off on this being Sue Storm and the Fantastic Four rather than having Reed Richards lead the family as he’s traditionally done in the comics. Even the comic book has rebooted to change this dynamic for the family to match with the film.
IGN gave an interview to Vanessa Kirby which they posted as a YouTube short. They confirmed that this is Sue’s movie and Kirby went mask-off about how it’s going to be a feminist scenario.
The interviewer said, "Vanessa, this feels like Sue's movie, almost like there are so many moments where she is the one saving the day, and it is just this balance of her rage and empathy, and I'm just curious how you approached that."
Vanessa Kirby replied in a ramble about feminism, "It's being emotional you saying that, cuz it's just lovely for a woman to say that. It felt intrinsically in the comics like amazingly powerful about this mother being at the center of this family and the fact that this story was always about a baby fundamentally a baby on the way for all of them for the uncles for this family who lived together who are dependent on each other who decided to coexist in a world in which they were you know forever changed in the shooting of the movie as the only woman in the group I never felt like any different.
She continued, “I felt so supported and loved by these guys. It was incredibly healing for me as a woman and an actor, and even for Sue, really, that this team was built around protecting this baby. Even the birth, you have these, her brothers, and her husband like by her side, and there was something so beautiful about that. So that's just really moving to me because that's, you know, the heart of it is about sort of like new birth coming through, and that's a very feminine energy, but they couldn't she couldn't do it without the guys.”
Calling the movie a “very feminine energy” seems to confirm fans’ worst fears on the topic, and doesn’t bode well for the film.
What do you think about Vanessa Kirby saying Fantastic Four has “very feminine energy?” Leave a comment and let us know.
Personally I love this! I can’t wait to see the videos about this train wreck!
This is what you get when you have people who are not long time readers of characters given control of iconic characters. This is what you get when political hacks pretend to be writers. What is interesting to note is that during the age of great television and movies, scriptwriters were often actually published authors of some repute or a scriptwriter was assigned to work with such an author. Ian Fleming never imagined or considered Blofeld being a brother or half-brother of James Bond. The idea is not only ludicrous it is immature. The need for identity- or any politics to be inserted into entertainment is stupid. The country is divided between conservatives and liberals. When a vendor caters to one side they alienate the other and drive away a huge block of audience. The only reasons to do this are hubris and immaturity. Pedro Pascal is toxic to nearly half the movie-going public. He should never work in the film industry again. The fact that he does is clear indication of the disregard the industry has for it's audience. To glorify Sue Storm is to diminish Reed Richards and that only happens because someone wants to make a political statement and rub our noses in it. Don't pay for this crap. Hit them in the only spot that matters to them, their paycheck. If you really have to see this movie, go to torrents.