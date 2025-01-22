Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 publisher Paradox Interactive and developer The Chinese Room have banned a player questioning the game’s transgender propaganda.

As shared to X by former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz, Mert Meriç Uçar posted to Facebook that he was banned for asking which of the two character options are female. He specifically asked, “which one female first image i can’t tell.”

For asking this, he was permanently banned from the forum for being “inflammatory.”

It is quite likely more people are getting banned as well. One thread questioning if the ban was legitimate was locked by a moderator.

Before locking the thread a community moderator using the handle Feeona_PDX replied stating, “No, but you’ll get banned for transphobia, no matter how thinly veiled it is.”

Other threads have also been locked by moderators. One stated, “Woke devs banning people for asking questions. This game is apparently Non-buy-nary.”

Another thread titled, “A censorship campaign” was also locked with the player stating, “I am de-wishlisting the game as any company that supports the silencing that is happening on this forum is no doubt just working on a pander project that will make Dragon Age Veilguard look like duke nukem. Thanks for saving me the hassle of having to refund.”

Feeona_PDX replied, “I'll let y'all air out your thoughts here. My moderation actions haven't changed and those who've been here longer will know I'm pretty fair when it comes to locking topics. Mostly if it's suddenly locked it's because it's derailed to users insulting each other, going completely off-topic or is a topic that's been overly discussed previously.”

The moderator then added in another post, “Unless someone really needs to stay open, I'm locking this. It's returning to a back and forth with mud slinging posts.”

Another thread from November noting the game features a transgender protagonist was also locked.

A player wrote, “Clothing from the recent dev dairy looks pretty cool, could we get some art or screenshots on the male Fire dude with all that clothing as well? Also side question...can we change hair styles in this game. Not a big fan of the boy haircut the female fire has or the long hair the male fire has. I do like his voice tho...assuming that was him talking in the previous trailer.”

In response to another user questioning if the game has a male and female protagonists, the moderator confirmed the character is transgender, “This was already answered and exactly what I said, they are masc/fem presenting.”

Furthermore, a post from Community manager DebbieElla on the Paradox Forum also states, “You can choose to play masc or fem Phyre, each with their own VA. You'll be able to choose hairstyles for Phyre. Outfits (not locked to your clan) will affect how others react to you. And, of course, you'll be able to pick your clan.”

A post from the Paradox Forum by Feeona also claims the company showed off a “masc Phyre in our Development Update video posted in August.”

What do you make of this ban? What do you make of the game seemingly making one of the character options a so-called transgender?

