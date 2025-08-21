Fandom Pulse

Joseph L. Wiess
Aug 22

There's no such thing as Trans, since humans can't switch back and forth between the sexes.

The only animals that can are certain marine animals that physically change sexes in order to maintain breeding pairs.

This disordered lifestyle needs to stop and the people who think they are trans need to get mental help.

No mentally ill person should work for the federal government in a position where they come into contact with normal people.

Laran Mithras
Aug 21

I am pleased the "no one is above the law" crowd who feels they are themselves above the law are experiencing the FAFO of MAGA.

Sometimes I find much comforting entertainment listening to these sanitorium-dodgers make hysterical Tik-Tok videos showing us their tonsils and tears.

