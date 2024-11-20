Universal Studios, DreamWorks, and numerous Hollywood sycophants and shill accounts got roasted following a first look of Nico Parker’s race-swapped Astrid in the live-action adaptation of How To Train Your Dragon.

Universal Studios and DreamWorks released the first trailer for the film, but noticeably did not include Parker’s Astrid.

While Parker’s Astrid was not included in the trailer, Universal released photos of her that were shared to social media.

DiscussingFilm, which participated in the cancelling of Gina Carano back in 2021, shared the photo, but turned the replies off.

READ: How the Fourth Turning Explains the Mainstream Entertainment Collapse

Despite turning off the replies, the race swap was lampooned in the quote responses.

Periapsis Press Publisher Katie Roome predicted the race swap will be used to deflect criticism of the adaptation.

Mythotard mocked Discussing Film sharing a screenshot of the account locking replies. He wrote, “Lol, they know.”

ATroubledGreen savaged the casting writing, “Astrid is a Viking. From Scandinavia. Which is a white population. I’m sure this actress is just fine as a person, but this is insulting to a massive swath of Northern Europe. White people are allowed to exist.”

READ: Rumor: 'Captain America: Brave New World' Being Compared To 'The Marvels' Inside Marvel Studios

HeadZonkStudios posted, “hey just went out of their way to make a terrible choice. Also, ‘Turned Off Replies.’”

Rory_Breaker shared an image of Astrid from the animated film and wrote, “This is the original Astrid from the animated movie. You know people are mad.”

Culture Crave also shared the image and while it did not turn off replies, it began mass hiding numerous responses criticizing the casting. The account wrote, “First look at Nico Parker as Astrid in the live-action How To Train Your Dragon.”

READ: 'One Piece' Season 2 Screenwriter Says Upcoming Villain Wapol Is Based On Donald Trump

Some of the hidden replies include: “Lol. No, it isn’t. But, I expected as much.”

Another wrote, “Call me crazy, but wasn’t Astrid white in the animated movie?”

“Define DEI in a picture:,” wrote another.

Still other hidden replies state, “Boycot these b.s”

One person posted, “Put a woman in it and make it gay and lame!”

“Race-swap bait movie. Doomed to oblivion,” shared another.

Another wrote, “This woke s**t is killing all these movies.”

READ: Director Of Cinematography At Lucasfilm Joel Aron Attacks Donald Trump And His Supporters

Of note, while the initial teaser trailer appears to be highly accurate to the original animated adaptation, Parker previously revealed that the film would be “it’s own interpretation.”

She told Collider, “I think it’s very much its own thing, but I’d like to think so much of that magic is also prevalent in this one. But I think it’s its own film and it’s its own interpretation and everyone has their own version of a character.”

“It’s important not to get too wrapped up, especially because the animated ones are so brilliant,” she continued. “It’s like, let’s not try and just do a play by play of that. And if anyone wants that, they can watch the animated ones.”

Parker concluded, “I think it’ll be wonderful, and if it isn’t, I’m having a wonderful time making it anyway. I’ll think it’s wonderful, no matter what.”

This live-action adaptation is expected to arrive in theaters on June 13, 2025. What do you make of Hollywood and its sycophants getting blasted over the race swap of Astrid in How To Train Your Dragon? Become a paid member to leave a comment and let us know.

NEXT: Dozens Of Financial Advisors Warn Corporate America That DEI Initiatives Are A "Liability"