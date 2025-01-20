An unannounced Warhammer RPG has reportedly been scrapped due to its publisher changing strategic direction and a lack of funding.

As originally reported by MP1st, Daniel Erickson, the Chief Creative Officer at Thought Pennies, shared on LinkedIn about two months ago, “Over the last three years at Thought Pennies we built something amazing. We never missed a milestone, our feedback was great, our partnerships strong. We went from two people and a PowerPoint to a team of almost sixty heavily-vetted, incredibly independent, passionate professionals.”

He added, “Our publisher changed strategic direction, however, and our previous project is now without funding. Last week we had to shrink the size of the studio.”

READ: Rumor: 'God Of War' Live Service Game Scrapped Due To 'Concord's' Failure

It is believed the game that Thought Pennies was working on was a Warhammer RPG given a number of former employees shared that they were working on an unannounced Warhammer game.

For example, Lead Lighting Artist Sanjay Chand’s LinkedIn profile notes he was working on an “Unannounced Unreal 5 Warhammer Title.”

Acy Stapp also shared on his LinkedIn, “Unannounced Warhammer game: Implemented TopoTailor runtime landscape deformation plugin for Unreal Engine 5. Procedural world composition. Post process lighting shaders. Optimization.”

Former Gameplay Technical Lead Andrew Hoculik noted he worked an “unannounced online multiplayer project being developed using Unreal Engine 5.”

READ: 'Kingdom Come: Deliverance II' Creative Director Confirms Game Allows Players To Engage In "Same-Sex Adventure"

Concept Artist MiMi L. shared, “Environment concept artist for an AAA Dark Fantasy MMO.”

Applied AI Product Development Consultant Tyler Schnoebelen noted his work had “to be compatible with IP and lore that spanned over 100 books.”

Senior Technical Artist Kathryn Long noted the game was cancelled on her LinkedIn. She wrote, “Development from beginning on a cancelled fantasy live service RPG in Unreal 5.”

READ: 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard' Game Director Confirms Exit From BioWare

On its website, Thought Pennies is described as “a fully remote Role-Playing Game studio creating games with social storytelling.”

The company adds, “Thought Pennies exists to bring full social storytelling to Role-Playing Games. We are here to bring to life the dream we all had when we first heard there were massively multiplayer RPGs, of players living their distinct RPG fantasies in a community of like-minded people where the game supported and encouraged collaboration and there was both a history and a future to the ongoing campaign that was the community’s story. Not a better theme park or one with more choices, but worlds where communities must interact and work together to make the choices that change the ongoing stories of those worlds and face the consequences of their actions.”



What do you make of this game being canceled due to lack of funding?

NEXT: FTC Bans Genshin Impact Developer From Selling Lootboxes To Children Under 16 Without Parental Consent, Fines Company $20 Million